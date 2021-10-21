Incredible Supercar Garage Has Rising Platform to Show Off Your Favorite Ride in Style

What’s an expensive car collection for if you can’t admire it at leisure, in the proper setting and in plenty of luxury? A private owner from Switzerland has allowed popular automotive vlogger Supercar Blondie the chance to see his collectibles through his eyes.
The result is a rather short teaser video of what must be one of the most impressive custom garages ever. Supercar Blondie says it would be perfect for someone like Tony Stark / Iron Man, but in reality, James Bond would probably be happy with it, too. It’s a two-level building with air and humidity control, state-or-the-art security, exquisite touches of engraved marble and hardwood, and the most eye-watering, desirable vehicles you can imagine.
The highlight of the garage is a rising platform that can take any car of your choosing from the ground level to the first floor, where a bachelor pad is found. The turntable features cascading smoke, allowing for the most dramatic and stylish display of your favorite ride. Up on the first floor, there’s also a glass walkway that goes around the car, so you can take in its beauty from all sides, as it slowly spins into place.
As any proper bachelor pad, we get glimpses of a bedroom and a custom bath, with a marble tub, sinks and shower wall engraved with the names of famous automakers. In the lounge area, there’s a kiddie car serving as a floor ornament, and a Ferrari book shaped like an engine, as well as a giant Lego Bugatti and Lego Porsche, and automotive art of all kinds on the walls.
The real treasures are, of course, on the ground floor. The collection includes classic Porsches and the yellow Ferrari on the turntable, a B24 Spider America, an Aston Martin DB4, a Mercedes 300 SL, a fully restored Ferrari GTB4, a classic Alfa Romeo 8C (the only one in the world “with this particular body,” we learn), a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with the body of a Silver Dawn, and a racing 1924 Bugatti.
Again, unlike other Supercar Blondie videos where she talks extensively about each item and includes plenty of footage of them, this one feels rushed and rather amateurish in quality. But the impressive garage and the more impressive collection it holds can totally make up for it. Enjoy!
