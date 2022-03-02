Khloe Kardashians Matches Latex Outfit to an '80s Toyota SR5, They Make the Perfect Team

If there’s something the Kardashian sisters love more than photoshoots, it’s cars. And Khloe combined the two showing the perfect match: a Toyota pickup truck and a matching outfit.
When you’re a brand whose image relies heavily on your appearance, you always have to switch up your props, backgrounds, and style.
And Khloe Kardashian is doing just that, with her recent photoshoot on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star delighted her fans with a new set of pictures where she’s wearing a maroon latex bodysuit, posing with her back against a 1980s Toyota SR5.
The beat-up pickup truck gives exactly the right vibe Khloe is going for. She wears her fan-favorite curls and Christian Louboutin heels.
In one of the pictures where Khloe is squatting next to the vintage pickup truck, you can see the license plate of the truck, which made her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, comment: “*stalks license plate number.” Luckily for the truck owner, one of the middle numbers of the plate is blurred.
This Toyota SR5 is from the 1980s, and it couldn’t be more different than the cars in Khloe’s collection. The influencer usually goes for modern and luxurious cars, and one of her favorite brands is Rolls-Royce. She owns a Cullinan, which seems to be her family car for driving around her daughter, True, and has recently added a 2022 Ghost to her garage.
But with her history of posing with vehicles, this rugged pickup truck, covered in rust and dents, is certainly exactly what she needed for the look she went for.
The passion for cars runs in her entire famous family. Khloe and the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner relatives have all expensive models, running from modern to vintage, if you take a look at Kendall Jenner’s garage. Or heavily customized for her needs, if you check out Kim’s.
