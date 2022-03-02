2022 Callaway Corvette B2K 35th Anniversary Edition Is Sadly an Appearance Pack

Just in case anyone thought the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06/Stingray 70th Anniversary Edition was not enough, here is another “all show, no extra go” pack. Courtesy of Callaway Cars, this time around.
As someone quickly noticed on their social media reveal reel, this is no modern makeover of the Callaway Corvette SledgeHammer. Quite unfortunately, we really wanted another 255-mph (410 kph) ‘Vette in our lives.
However, not all dreams do come true. Instead, collectors with a knack for the Callaway moniker will have to contend with a new special edition. The Callaway Corvette C8 Stingray B2K 35th Anniversary Edition is scheduled to close out the tumultuous 2022 model year. So, even though it is half the year count of the aforementioned 70th visual celebration, at least it is going to reach customers sooner.
That is one benefit that should not be neglected. Especially considering all the well-known C8 production woes that have plagued “America’s sports car” over the past couple of years. Just hurry up because nationwide Callaway Chevrolet dealers have already started accepting orders for the past few hours. And there are just 35 examples of this commemorative Regular Production Option (RPO) PCY getting build slots.
“The future collectible will be equipped with Callaway-engineered performance and aesthetic enhancements to complement the mid-engine Z51 Stingray,” says the aftermarket company. Those goodies include carbon fiber aerodynamics to try and compensate for the lack of any engine enhancements.
There is also a Callaway Double-D exhaust system, long considered a favorite among Callaway Corvette owners. Additionally, a selection of 19/20-inch staggered forged aluminum Callaway nine-spoke aftermarket wheels is offered in a variety of colors and finishes. Last, but not least, there is also a new interior group to wrap up the transformation.
Now, on to the sensitive subject of pricing. This special edition appearance package is not going to be dirt cheap. Instead, Callaway Cars are charging $34,960 for the B2K 35th Anniversary Edition. That would be on top of the C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 MSRP, of course.
