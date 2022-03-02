New LiDAR Mapping Payload From Emesent Can Now Accurately Scan the Harshest Environments

Lightweight but tough, weather-sealed, and covering an almost spherical field of view, Emesent’s recently unveiled LiDAR mapping and surveying payload boasts of being able to map the harshest, most challenging environments, regardless of the weather conditions it has to cope with.
For readers who are not familiarized with Emesent, the company is based in Australia and specializes in drone autonomy, LiDAR mapping, and data analytics. Its recently revealed product is Hovermap ST, which aims to take autonomous mapping to a whole new level.
Designed for GPS-denied environments, the Hovermap ST brings to the table a lot of improvements that allow it to autonomously capture data in BLOS (beyond-line-of-sight) areas that were inaccessible up until now.
The mapping payload is robust but light and IP65 weather-resistant, meaning you don't have to worry about using it in dust, rain, humidity, or extreme temperatures. It can operate in temperatures from 14 to 113 degrees F (-10 to 45 degrees C).
Versatility is one of the most important qualities of the Hovermap ST, which is suitable for both airborne or underground missions, indoors or out, and can be used to run various types of scans. It comes with optional accessories for vehicle, drone, or backpack scans.
Emesent says its rotating LiDAR produces up to 600,000 points per second in dual return mode, covering a near-spherical field of view. One of the new, most notable features included with the Hovermap ST is the Automated Ground Control function that helps produce georeferenced, survey-grade point clouds faster and in a highly accurate manner.
Unlike other SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) systems, which can map complex environments but can't always do it fast and accurately, the Hovermap ST boasts of removing SLAM drift (mapping errors). You don’t have to stop at each target or place the device on the target, as they are automatically detected by the SLAM processing engine and captured in a continuous scan.
Other strengths of the Hovermap ST are its omnidirectional collision avoidance and return-to-home functions that make sure the equipment doesn’t get lost or damaged.
Emesent doesn’t mention anything about the product’s price or availability, but it does encourage potential customers to get in touch with the company for more details. The Hovermap ST is available in several configurations, with clients being able to opt just for the payload itself or for a packaged solution that includes the hardware, software, as well as analysis and training.
