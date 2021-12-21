1991 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway Convertible Will Blow You Away, Two Days Left To Bid

With used cars’ prices are so high these days, it’s only natural that people finally consider selling their old car. This sometimes means you are now more likely to find some true gems when scrolling around on auction websites, like this 1991 Corvette modified by Callaway Cars.
If the name doesn’t ring a bell, maybe you are not a true Corvette fan, as Callaway Cars gained its reputation tuning these sportscars. The brand became famous for its extreme take on the Corvette dubbed SledgeHammer, the car that broke the 254 mph (410 kph) speed record for street-legal cars back in 1988. The predecessor’s DNA wasn’t lost after the record run, but it found its way into other marvelous Callaway creations, like this yellow car on auction at Bring a Trailer.
We are talking about a convertible version of the C4 Corvette that was delivered to Callaway Cars in Connecticut in 1991, where it was modified with the same coveted Callaway AeroBody that adorned the SledgeHammer, as well as a Twin Turbo package for its 5.7-liter V8. Of course, it’s not as extreme as the speed record holder, but still rare, with only 25 C4 Callaway Twin Turbos that received the AeroBody.
The 5.9-liter V8 engine was fitted by Callaway with two turbochargers and intercoolers, as well as with strengthened internal components and an oil cooler. It delivered 402 horsepower and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque when new, and we have no further information about the current performances. However, it is a far cry from the 880 horsepower and 772 lb-ft (1,047 Nm) of the SledgeHammer.
Despite its sporty DNA, this 1991 Corvette Callaway Twin-Turbo Convertible still features comfort options like automatic climate control, power windows, power-adjusted seats, or Bose audio system. The car shows 18,000 miles (29,000 km) on the odometer and is offered with manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
The auction ends on December 23rd, with the $49,000 bid at the time of writing. We don’t know how high it will go or if it will meet the owner’s reserve, but it suffices to say The SledgeHammer was sold for a price above $500,000 earlier this year.
