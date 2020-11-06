1-of-125, Unspoiled 1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway Can Be Had for $45,900

When we dig up auto gems like the one we have here, we usually try to find as many words to describe what we’re dealing with. This time however, this should suffice: all-original. And that's because what you’re looking at is a 1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway Twin Turbo, barely used, and packing virtually all the original equipment, down to the Goodyear Eagle tires.
Corvette fans hold the name Callaway in high regard. The group has been in the business of creating incredible versions of the car since the late 1980s, when it gave birth to a special edition Twin Turbo package – this would later become the Sledgehammer, holder of the 254.76 mph (410 kph) speed record achieved in 1988.
That’s the same year this particular Vette comes from. It is part of a very limited series of just 125 made, and it is one of the 105 that were ordered through dealers. More importantly (aside from being all original and unaltered, that is) is the fact that it has rarely been driven: only 14,828 miles (23,800 km) are shown on the odometer.
The car is powered by the original 350ci (5.7-liters) engine, twin-turbocharged into developing 382 horsepower and 562 lb./ft. of torque, all worked through the same transmission it had decades ago.
The air conditioning, Delco-Bose audio system, power windows, door locks and mirrors, and the Z52 suspension are the same ones fitted by Chevy on the car back in 1988. Also original are the 17-inch Callaway Dymag wheels and Saddle leather interior, and even the black paint and tinted roof panel.
The car is for sale, and the dealer trying to find a new owner for the Vette is asking $45,900 for it. And if all of the above didn’t convince you to go for it, here’s a short poetic fragment from the sales ad:
“Clean reflections dance across a lightweight body that displays precise fit and good finish under ancillary hardware that functions well and seals great. And since the car's world class Callaway build has never been altered in any way, it remains one seriously capable sports car that's both collectible and appealing!”
