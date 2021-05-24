255-MPH Chevrolet Corvette SledgeHammer Fails to Sell Despite $500,000 Bid

The iconic Chevrolet Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer, known for the 255-mph (410-kph) top speed record it set back in 1988, failed to find a new owner despite a $500,000 high bid.
The one-off C4 Corvette was listed on Bring a Trailer on May 12 and caused quite a stir. Bidding reached more than $350,000 in just a few hours and eventually settled at a half-million bucks. But this wasn't enough to meet the reserved price for which the owner was willing to let it go, so the SledgeHammer won't change hands just yet.
The fact that the owner didn't want to sell for $500,000 doesn't come as a surprise. This is a unique build, a legendary Corvette that was the world's fastest road-legal car (albeit not a production model) for almost 20 years.
Was the seller hoping to get $750,000? Or maybe a cool $1 million? We'll never know, but there's a big chance we'll be seeing the SledgeHammer go under the hammer again soon.
Callaway Cars finished the SledgeHammer in 1988 and ran its record pass on October 26. The C4 was driven by John Lingenfelter to 254.76 mph (409.99 kph), a figure that made it the world's fastest road-legal car. It also became the first road-going car to surpass the 250-mph (402-kph) mark. The SledgeHammer dethroned the Ruf CTR Yellowbird, which held a 213-mph (343-kph) record.
Because it wasn't put into regular production, the SledgeHammer was never inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records. However, it retained its unofficial record for almost two decades. When the Bugatti Veyron set its Guinness-approved record of 253.81 mph (408.47 kph) in 2005, it was still a tad slower than the SledgeHammer.
The world had to wait for the SSC Ultimate Aero to hit 256.14 mph (412.22 kph) in 2007 to see Callaway's beefed-up Corvette C4 lose its bragging rights (after a whopping 19 years).
Some 33 years later and the SledgeHammer still looks pristine and runs like new. The car has been maintained in excellent condition, and Callaway serviced various drivetrain parts to keep it capable. It's safe to say that it could run 255 mph again, but it will probably spend most of its time in storage; at least until it finds a new owner.
