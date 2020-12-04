A Short History of One of the Most Popular Ferraris of All Time, the Testarossa

One-Of-Five 1993 Callaway SuperNatural AeroBody Convertible Shows Only 22k Miles

For the 1993 model year, Callaway converted five examples of the C4 Corvette to AeroBody specification. This one we’ll cover today is probably the best-preserved unit of them all, showing 22,060 miles on the odo. 51 photos



The question is, what makes this C4 so special that it’s worth $50k after so many years since it was produced? For starters, the AeroBody was developed for high-speed thrills. Inspired by the



As opposed to the 5.7-liter motor from the factory, the SuperNatural engine upgrade is rocking 400-plus horsepower at the crankshaft thanks to a Honker intake system and a stainless-steel exhaust with double-D finishers. What’s more, coilovers replace the bone-stock suspension for better handling.



Wrapped around three-spoke alloy wheels, the Bridgestone run-flat tires also need to be mentioned. After so many years, you can also bet a tenner those rubber shoes need to be replaced.



Signed by Reeves Callaway and racing driver Parnelli Jones, this SuperNatural AeroBody is the only known model equipped with a Callaway radar system. The sale further includes two master keys and remote keys, the owner’s manual and booklet, the $48,569 original window sticker from Chevrolet, as well as build and information plaques.



1G1YY33P1P5119395 was originally sold to Mark Callaway, the cousin of founder Reeves, which adds that little bit more specialness to the car. What’s more, the engine's goodies are channeled to the rear axle by a six-speed manual instead of a grandpa automatic.



