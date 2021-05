757-HP Callaway-Tuned 2017 Corvette Z06 is a Stunner in Black Rose Metallic

Still, some would rather pay a little extra to go a little faster, and this used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Callaway SC757 Convertible is a perfect example. The car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer , and it’s got just over 3,400 miles (5,500 km) on the clock.According to the ad, that LT4 V8 now features Callaway’s SC757 package , adding a GenThree supercharger, TripleCooled intercooler, high-flow intake, and a Double-D exhaust system. This car’s seven-speed Tremec TR-6070 manual gearbox reportedly channels no fewer than 757 hp (767 PS) and 777 lb-ft (1,053 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, which may not sound like a massive upgrade. Still, you’ll definitely feel an improvement, mostly thanks to that extra torque.Moving on to the visuals, we love the Black Rose Metallic exterior featuring a contrasting black top, Callaway supercharger trim cover badging, and carbon flash accents (grille, spoiler, rear diffuser, taillight bezels, hood). Other exterior goodies include the Callaway Double-D exhaust tips and the chrome-finished 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels with carbon ceramic rotors and red calipers.As far as the interior is concerned, there are heated, ventilated and eight-way power-adjustable red leather seats with black microsuede inserts, plus matching microsuede trim on the steering wheel, shifter, and shift boot. You also get a head-up display, a ten-speaker Bose sound system, and the Memory Package (seats, mirrors) in terms of tech.Last but not least, there are the Callaway-branded floor mats and door sill plates, as well as a short-throw shifter kit courtesy of the Connecticut-based tuner Overall, while we have seen other Z06 models with slightly better specs, this car is still highly desirable, especially once you factor in the relatively rare colorway.