757-HP Callaway-Tuned 2017 Corvette Z06 is a Stunner in Black Rose Metallic

Overall, while we have seen other Z06 models with slightly better specs, this car is still highly desirable, especially once you factor in the relatively rare colorway. Still, some would rather pay a little extra to go a little faster, and this used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Callaway SC757 Convertible is a perfect example. The car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer , and it’s got just over 3,400 miles (5,500 km) on the clock.According to the ad, that LT4 V8 now features Callaway’s SC757 package , adding a GenThree supercharger, TripleCooled intercooler, high-flow intake, and a Double-D exhaust system. This car’s seven-speed Tremec TR-6070 manual gearbox reportedly channels no fewer than 757 hp (767 PS) and 777 lb-ft (1,053 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, which may not sound like a massive upgrade. Still, you’ll definitely feel an improvement, mostly thanks to that extra torque.Moving on to the visuals, we love the Black Rose Metallic exterior featuring a contrasting black top, Callaway supercharger trim cover badging, and carbon flash accents (grille, spoiler, rear diffuser, taillight bezels, hood). Other exterior goodies include the Callaway Double-D exhaust tips and the chrome-finished 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels with carbon ceramic rotors and red calipers.As far as the interior is concerned, there are heated, ventilated and eight-way power-adjustable red leather seats with black microsuede inserts, plus matching microsuede trim on the steering wheel, shifter, and shift boot. You also get a head-up display, a ten-speaker Bose sound system, and the Memory Package (seats, mirrors) in terms of tech.Last but not least, there are the Callaway-branded floor mats and door sill plates, as well as a short-throw shifter kit courtesy of the Connecticut-based tuner Overall, while we have seen other Z06 models with slightly better specs, this car is still highly desirable, especially once you factor in the relatively rare colorway.

