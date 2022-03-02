Arctic Chevy Corvette Glides on Matching Forgiato 21/22s Like a Snow White C8

Repeatedly, we have discussed what makes “America’s sports car” such a great blank canvas for making it your own. Here is yet another quick and simple example of the custom mood.
It has already been two years since production finally started for Chevrolet’s revolutionary eighth generation of its legendary Corvette. Countless ideas have been floated around, both from the OEM standpoint and across the aftermarket realm. But it still never gets old.
It is only logical that Chevy’s Corvette still feels entirely fresh. Even original C1s are just as cool as the latest C8 Stingray or Z06, with the right touch. Not to mention everything in between. Therefore, so many believe the two-door, two-seat sports car is such a great companion for personalization.
Now, much has been written about the ways to properly customize your latest C8 acquisition. But I, for example, feel that keeping it simple is always easier than trying to stand out... and ending up with the wrong crowd. So, without further ado, here is an eloquent example, courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs.
They are known for their great forged aftermarket wheels just as much as for being used in all the most outrageous builds. However, from time to time, they balance everything out with a squeaky-clean ride. This C8 Corvette has been prepared in Arctic White from the factory.
And, with help from Rim Source Motorsports (Maryland’s “largest car & truck customizing super center”), the owner decided that all the glossy black bits and pieces provide enough of a neat contrast. So, instead of packing a set of black aftermarket wheels, this Corvette rides on matching-white 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Forgiato F2.10 ECL concave three-piece wheels.
Or, better yet, should we say float as close as possible to the ground? Naturally, this clean and simple custom whip has also been appropriately lowered. And do check out the video embedded below to note the surreal size difference between the C8 and incoming traffic from the other lane...
It is only logical that Chevy’s Corvette still feels entirely fresh. Even original C1s are just as cool as the latest C8 Stingray or Z06, with the right touch. Not to mention everything in between. Therefore, so many believe the two-door, two-seat sports car is such a great companion for personalization.
Now, much has been written about the ways to properly customize your latest C8 acquisition. But I, for example, feel that keeping it simple is always easier than trying to stand out... and ending up with the wrong crowd. So, without further ado, here is an eloquent example, courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs.
They are known for their great forged aftermarket wheels just as much as for being used in all the most outrageous builds. However, from time to time, they balance everything out with a squeaky-clean ride. This C8 Corvette has been prepared in Arctic White from the factory.
And, with help from Rim Source Motorsports (Maryland’s “largest car & truck customizing super center”), the owner decided that all the glossy black bits and pieces provide enough of a neat contrast. So, instead of packing a set of black aftermarket wheels, this Corvette rides on matching-white 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Forgiato F2.10 ECL concave three-piece wheels.
Or, better yet, should we say float as close as possible to the ground? Naturally, this clean and simple custom whip has also been appropriately lowered. And do check out the video embedded below to note the surreal size difference between the C8 and incoming traffic from the other lane...