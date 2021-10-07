1985 Toyota Pickup Back to the Future Tribute Would Make Marty McFly Proud

5 New Toyota GR 86 Looks Insanely Cool With Rocket Bunny Widebody Kit

Released 36 years ago, Back to the Future is the highest-grossing movie of 1985. Filmed on a budget of $19 million, BTTF is best known for the DeLorean time machine that may have been a Fox-body Mustang if producer Bob Gale would have accepted the company’s $75k offer. 16 photos



The black-finished grille and Smittybilt bumpers also made the BTTF Toyota Pickup irresistible back then, and tributes of the body-on-frame workhorse are still popular today. Case in point: a 1985 model with a straight axle, electronic fuel injection, and the ol’ reliable five-speed box.



To be auctioned by Mecum next weekend, this nostalgia-infused build is flexing a typically ‘80s gray-on-gray interior. The sale further includes a hoverboard with Mattel branding, self-lacing replica shoes, a framed poster, the Grays Sports Almanac, and a remote-controlled toy truck.



The replitruck in the photo gallery features the 2BAK860 plate used in the other two installments of the franchise. As a brief refresher, the Xtra Cab SR5 4x4 from the original movie was rocking the 2EZP916 license plate.



Sadly for Toyota enthusiasts, the original truck from the first movie is no longer with us. A second truck was built to almost identical spec, but nevertheless, there are a few differences such as the roll bar’s design.



As to how many dollars the replitruck may squeeze out from BTTF fans attending Mecum's auction, "a lot" would be my guess. Last year, a different BTTF-styled Toyota Pickup changed hands on Bring a Trailer for $58k.

