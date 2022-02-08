Jeffree Star’s Custom McLaren 765LT “Pink Magic” Is a Cotton-Candy Dream Car

Jeffree Star is one of the most eccentric (and occasionally controversial) figures to emerge on the influencer scene, spinning his makeup tutorials into brand endorsements and, later, into his own, very popular brand. He is also a very unlikely car collector, with an impressive fleet of custom rides divided between his mansion in Los Angeles and his ranch in Wyoming. It’s to the latter residence that McLaren had delivered the latest addition to the collection.
Before we proceed, let’s just say that Star is showing somewhat of a soft spot for McLarens and Rolls-Royces. He often switches up his collection, selling some and buying others at a rapid pace to be expected from an influencer, but some units from these two marques remain as fixtures in his garage. These include a Tiffany Blue McLaren Senna and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge that is said to be “the most custom Black Badge ever” because it’s pink throughout. It would be an understatement to say that Star also has a soft spot for pastel colors.
The latest addition is confirmation of that.
McLaren 765LT, created as a collaboration between Star himself, McLaren Newport Beach, and McLaren Special Operations (MSO), and it is truly the most striking McLaren you have probably seen. The dealership calls it the “most unique McLaren to come out of Woking.” It’s also the pinkest, which, depending on whoever is looking, can be the most awesome or the most terrible thing to happen to a McLaren. Even those who hate it, though, will probably appreciate the level of artistry involved, the impressive attention to detail, and Star’s commitment to the project.
Star wanted a “cotton-candy dream car” so, when he ordered the stock 765LT, he was thrilled to hear that McLaren was willing to work with him so he’d get a one-of-one, a factory-made custom vehicle, as opposed to an aftermarket one. To that end, he was offered creative input on every aspect that would be involved, and the result is that he chose the color combination for the interior and named all the colors created specifically for this vehicle.
The 765LT is now called “Pink Magic,” after the pink color on the exterior, which Star describes in the video below as the “hottest Jeffree Star pink with crushed green and blue pearl in it.” It’s pearlescent hot pink, which means it glitters and shimmers depending on how light falls on it, but the shimmer is subtle. The pink is, quite obviously, not.
If you check out the video reveal at the bottom of the page, you will be treated to another sweet ride, which Star took delivery of on the same day. It’s a 1965 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III that Star bought a while back and then commissioned West Coast Customs with its restoration and customization. One year and a half later, Star gets to see it and drive it. Painted a light pastel pink, it comes across as subdued when sitting next to the “Pink Magic” McLaren, but it’s a true beauty.
Pink is not everyone’s color, especially when it comes to cars. But it’s definitely Jeffree Star’s color of choice, and it makes this McLaren 765LT the car of his dreams.*Please be advised that caution is recommended when viewing the video, as it includes some instances of graphic language that might offend. Also, high-heel Crocs.
