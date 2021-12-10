5 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Vs Navigator & Escalade - Best High-Riding U.S. Luxury

Serena Williams' Instagram vs Reality Video Includes a Lincoln Navigator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Tennis legend Serena Williams shared a new fun video in the Instagram vs Reality style. She captioned iti “walking into the weekend like...” and flawlessly strutted on high heels. On her left, there was a shiny 2021 Lincoln Navigator . The other version, the “reality” shows Williams struggling to walk on the heels, holding on to fences so she can get there faster. Those who have worn high heels ever can feel both versions.The 2021 Lincoln Navigator makes you “wish for the unexpected,” while offering “the power of sanctuary,” with seats for seven or eight people. It’s also offering five selectable drive modes: Slippery, Excite, Conserve, Deep Conditions and Normal, as well as a sixth, available Slow Climb* drive mode. Each mode has a different setting, including adaptive suspension, 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain.Under the hood, there’s a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 444 horsepower (450 ps) at 5500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) at 3000 rpm. These figures help the heavyreach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.With a net worth of approximately $210 million as of 2021, the tennis player has a garage full of luxury cars. Her possessions include an Aston Martin Vanquish, a Bentley Continental GT, and, of course, a Mercedes G-Wagen, like any self-respecting celebrity.Back in 2018, Serena Williams became a brand ambassador for Ford Motor Company’s luxury division, starring in a commercial for the Lincoln Navigator. And it looks like she still has a great liking for the company to this day, also opting for the newest model.