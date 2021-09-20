2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Vs Navigator & Escalade - Best High-Riding U.S. Luxury

The perceived destination for any of these three SUVs - particularly the Cadillac and the Lincoln since the Jeep hasn't been around during the more modern times – can change very rapidly based on the color of the paint job. Any other color than black, and you know you're looking at the family vehicle of a reasonably wealthy household; if it's black, though, then you better do everything you can not to get on the bad side of whoever is inside.
Stereotyping aside, you know perfectly well what you're buying when choosing any of these three models: the largest interior available on the market, at least in the SUV segment, with lots of added luxury features compared to their more mainstream versions. Those would be the Chevrolet Suburban and the Ford Expedition, with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer lacking a more affordable alter-ego.
You also know you're not going to get the ride of your life in terms of excitement. These are huge and heavy trucks, so "sporty driving" is not something you'll find in their arsenal. They don't necessarily lack the power - the 5.4-liter Hemi V8 in the Wagoneer takes the top spot here with 471 hp (450 for the Lincoln and 420 for the Escalade), but the twin-turbo setup of the Navigator means it has everyone comfortably in the all-important peak torque department. The 3.5-liter V6 unit puts out 510 lb-ft (690 Nm), a significant departure from the 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) produced by the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the Caddy and the 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of the Jeep.
That being said, Ben Hardy, the author of the side-by-side review, says it's actually the 2022 Grand Wagoneer that feels the sportiest, though we feel like that's mostly down to its chassis than the actual powertrain. The Jeep is also the only one out of the three that has an eight-speed automatic, whereas the other two have ten gears to play with.
However, we've already established sportiness is pretty irrelevant here and what matters the most is cabin room and comfort. Before you get to enjoy the amenities inside, though, you first have to look at the SUVs' exterior design. Neither is bad to look at and the choice can definitely be influenced by personal bias toward one of the brands. The Navigator looks the most outdated, but that's before you see its rear that features a light bar. The Escalade, on the other hand, has those tall taillights that are so last decade, but also quintessentially Cadillac-like. As for the Jeep, well, it just looks like what you would expect from a big Jeep.
The room on the inside is virtually identical, though the Navigator does seem to have a smaller trunk - even so, the bottom line is that they all retain more than reasonable levels of practicality even with the third row up. There's very little to choose between them in terms of features as they all come packed with goodies, the only difference being that some are newer (and therefore better) than others. It's probably best not to go for the Navigator if having modern tech is one of the main priorities, but other than that, the quality of its cabin is up there with the rest of them, if not better. Being the newest model, the Jeep definitely has the most hi-tech interior, and it's also marginally better - or at least on par - with the Navigator in terms of luxury. However, that doesn't make the Escalade any less desirable - it's all about small margins.
This brings us to the conclusion of this static review. The good news is that no matter which one of these three you buy, you'll get a great SUV that will probably satisfy all of your needs (depending also on how you specify them, of course). The bad news is it's basically impossible for somebody else to tell you what the best choice for you is. Test them, feel them, use them for a day or so if possible, and make up your mind. Or just go with what the heart is telling you and don't look back.
