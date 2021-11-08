2022 Lincoln Navigator Goes From SUV to Truck With Virtual Blackwood Makeover

Giant Drops Advanced 2 and 3 Carbon Gravel-Crushing Machines for Less Than $3K

Back in the early 2000s, way before Mercedes-Benz took a swing at the luxury truck market with a rebadged Nissan Navara , Lincoln had such a product in its portfolio. It was named the Blackwood, and remained in production for a little over a year, from 2001 to 2002. 11 photos



Inspired by the Lincoln Blackwood, AbimelecDesign took the modern-day



We are almost certain that such a product would sell in significant numbers in today’s market, given the booming crossover, SUV , and pickup segments, yet we wouldn’t hold our breath for one. Not because Lincoln couldn’t make it, as it shouldn't be that hard to chop the roof and rear pillars of the Navigator and strengthen the chassis in order to come up with it, but due to the fact that they’re not exactly risk-takers anymore – remember when their lineup used to include sedans?



Thus, if you favor a brand new Lincoln, then you will have to settle for either the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator,



