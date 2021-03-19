Android Auto Stuck in a Reconnect Loop and the Fix Could Be Awful News

4 Listed at $250K in January, 1963 Lincoln Continental Now Going with No Reserve

3 Lincoln Blackwood "Low Rider" Is Not Your Average Luxury Truck in Quick Render

2 Ford Posts Record Electrified Sales in February, but It's Not All Roses

More on this:

Doug DeMuro Finally Reviews 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Luxury Pickup Truck

Offered exclusively for the 2002 model year in the United States, the Blackwood can only be described as a commercial failure. Lincoln only sold 3,356 units, which is ridiculous because truck buyers today don’t even flinch at the $70,000-plus window sticker of the F-150 Limited. 37 photos



Backed up by a clean history report that indicates no mileage discrepancies, this fancy workhorse features the factory-equipped wheels, Dutch-style bed doors instead of a fold-down tailgate, and over $4,000 in recent servicing. The most important element fixed by the selling owner is the power-operated hard tonneau cover, gifted with a rebuilt bed cap module.



Finished in Gunslinger Black over black leather for the interior, the posh truck has also received new tires, brakes, axle seals, and wheel bearings to ensure its roadworthiness. Offered with a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name, the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is pretty well equipped as well. From the power-adjustable pedals to the heated and air-conditioned front seats, sunroof, and satellite navigation, this fellow still is the bee’s knees.



Capable of towing 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms) and rated at 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) for payload, the pickup does exhibit a few understandable flaws. A detailing shop can easily address spider webbing, scratches, and chips in the paint job, but the ding in the right front fender and the wear on the leather are a little more expensive to sort out.



Like every Blackwood in existence today, this example rolled off the assembly line in Claycomo, Missouri, with a 5.4-liter DOHC V8 powerplant marketed as the InTech. That’s the



That said, press play to find out what Doug thinks about the pickup truck that has eluded him for so long.



Reviewed by the one and only Doug DeMuro and carefully maintained throughout its life, chassis number 5LTEW05A02KJ01775 is now listed on Cars & Bids with 86,916 miles (139,878 kilometers) on the odometer. An interesting piece of pickup truck history, the ultra-quirky Blackwood is currently going for $8,989 after 12 bids and with six days of bidding left.Backed up by a clean history report that indicates no mileage discrepancies, this fancy workhorse features the factory-equipped wheels, Dutch-style bed doors instead of a fold-down tailgate, and over $4,000 in recent servicing. The most important element fixed by the selling owner is the power-operated hard tonneau cover, gifted with a rebuilt bed cap module.Finished in Gunslinger Black over black leather for the interior, the posh truck has also received new tires, brakes, axle seals, and wheel bearings to ensure its roadworthiness. Offered with a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name, the 2002 Lincoln Blackwood is pretty well equipped as well. From the power-adjustable pedals to the heated and air-conditioned front seats, sunroof, and satellite navigation, this fellow still is the bee’s knees.Capable of towing 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms) and rated at 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) for payload, the pickup does exhibit a few understandable flaws. A detailing shop can easily address spider webbing, scratches, and chips in the paint job, but the ding in the right front fender and the wear on the leather are a little more expensive to sort out.Like every Blackwood in existence today, this example rolled off the assembly line in Claycomo, Missouri, with a 5.4-literV8 powerplant marketed as the InTech. That’s the Lincoln way of saying Ford Modular V8 with four valves per cylinder, and this engine is alright by modern standards at 300 ponies and 355 pound-feet (481 Nm) of torque.That said, press play to find out what Doug thinks about the pickup truck that has eluded him for so long.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.