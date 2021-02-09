2021 Lincoln Blackwood Imagined as 600 HP Navigator-Based Luxury Pickup

The Lincoln Navigator became one of the first big luxury SUVs and is pretty much responsible for the brand's survival. However, not many people remember its pickup cousin from about 2000 years ago, the Lincoln Blackwood.
Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to make true luxury pickup trucks. And while today it's pretty normal to spend luxury car money on a Silverado or F-150, the early models failed, probably because people saw through the crude attempts at redesigning some of the most omnipresent trucks of their time.
However, we do like to celebrate any automotive idea that was ambitious, even though it might have failed. The Lincoln Blackwood is something not many people know about. Only about 35,000 of them exist, made for just two years. Basically, these were F-150 models with the front end pulled directly from the Navigator.
At the back, the Blackwood made an interesting statement by having two side-hinged doors, as you see on a MINI Countryman, instead of a conventional tailgate. The bed was also really short and awkwardly decked, so there wasn't much point in getting this over a real Navigator SUV, which was sufficiently practical. Another problem was the high price, around $50,000 MSRP, and the fact that you couldn't change much with options.
Just in time for Truck Month, rendering specialist wb.artist20 decided to revive the Blackwood. His digital creation takes some of the elements from the original model, such as the horizontal lines down the sides of the bed and the unnecessary amount of chrome badging. A Lincoln Navigator serves as the base for this rendering, but it's not your average model.
Speed is not a top priority for the luxury brand, but the famous tuner Hennessey made it their business to have a 600 horsepower version of the Navigator. It's basically like a Ford Raptor, only with nicer seats, and this also ties in nicely with the original Blackwood. So is this a good idea, something Lincoln could sell? Probably not, but an electric version might work.
However, we do like to celebrate any automotive idea that was ambitious, even though it might have failed. The Lincoln Blackwood is something not many people know about. Only about 35,000 of them exist, made for just two years. Basically, these were F-150 models with the front end pulled directly from the Navigator.
At the back, the Blackwood made an interesting statement by having two side-hinged doors, as you see on a MINI Countryman, instead of a conventional tailgate. The bed was also really short and awkwardly decked, so there wasn't much point in getting this over a real Navigator SUV, which was sufficiently practical. Another problem was the high price, around $50,000 MSRP, and the fact that you couldn't change much with options.
Just in time for Truck Month, rendering specialist wb.artist20 decided to revive the Blackwood. His digital creation takes some of the elements from the original model, such as the horizontal lines down the sides of the bed and the unnecessary amount of chrome badging. A Lincoln Navigator serves as the base for this rendering, but it's not your average model.
Speed is not a top priority for the luxury brand, but the famous tuner Hennessey made it their business to have a 600 horsepower version of the Navigator. It's basically like a Ford Raptor, only with nicer seats, and this also ties in nicely with the original Blackwood. So is this a good idea, something Lincoln could sell? Probably not, but an electric version might work.