A Legend Turns 100: The Fascinating Story of the Bugatti Type 13 "Brescia"

5 Icy Surface and Incline Make Lincoln MKT the Wrong Kind of Autonomous Car

3 Listed at $250K in January, 1963 Lincoln Continental Now Going with No Reserve

2 Lincoln Blackwood "Low Rider" Is Not Your Average Luxury Truck in Quick Render

1 Ford Posts Record Electrified Sales in February, but It's Not All Roses

More on this:

Slammed Lincoln Continental Digitally Tuned With Smoothie Steelies

I still remember the day Lincoln Motor Company unveiled the 10th generation of the Continental. "Yawn" is how I would describe the full-size sedan’s reception because the Conti leaves much to be desired. 11 photos



Fewer than 38,000 examples were sold in the United States in five years, and the Dearborn-based automaker didn’t bother developing a successor because it wouldn't make sense from a financial standpoint. Alas, the 10th generation of



Pixel wizard Abimelec Arellano thinks the Conti “is one of the best-looking cars to come out of Detroit in recent years,” but nevertheless, he couldn’t resist improving the aesthetics. Slammed to the ground on air suspension, the rendering sports black smoothie-style wheels and chrome snap-in caps.



Also gifted with flared wheel arches, satin-black paintwork, and tinted windows, the Abimelec-spec Lincoln Continental is flaunting oak inserts on the door cards and dashboard as well as a bling-bling purple makeover for the interior. “Not much else needed to make the Continental look as good as its vintage counterpart,” concluded the automotive concepts artist.



Back in the real world, the aftermarket was never interested in the full-size brother of the Fusion because tuning companies knew better than Lincoln. A missed opportunity by all accounts, the Continental was discontinued together with the MKZ sedan because SUVs sell a whole lot better.



Ford also phased out a lot of nameplates from the North American lineup in recent memory, including the Fiesta and Focus, the quirky Flex, and sedate Taurus sedan. Thankfully,



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) Does it have rear-wheel drive? The answer to that question is no because the Blue Oval used the oily bits and chassis of the front-driven Fusion. Eight cylinders are out of the question as well, the cabin is too similar to the Ford Fusion, and the interior trim pieces are too much Ford and too little Lincoln.Fewer than 38,000 examples were sold in the United States in five years, and the Dearborn-based automaker didn’t bother developing a successor because it wouldn't make sense from a financial standpoint. Alas, the 10th generation of the Continental will be remembered as a might-have-been luxobarge.Pixel wizard Abimelec Arellano thinks the Conti “is one of the best-looking cars to come out of Detroit in recent years,” but nevertheless, he couldn’t resist improving the aesthetics. Slammed to the ground on air suspension, the rendering sports black smoothie-style wheels and chrome snap-in caps.Also gifted with flared wheel arches, satin-black paintwork, and tinted windows, the Abimelec-spec Lincoln Continental is flaunting oak inserts on the door cards and dashboard as well as a bling-bling purple makeover for the interior. “Not much else needed to make the Continental look as good as its vintage counterpart,” concluded the automotive concepts artist.Back in the real world, the aftermarket was never interested in the full-size brother of the Fusion because tuning companies knew better than Lincoln. A missed opportunity by all accounts, the Continental was discontinued together with the MKZ sedan because SUVs sell a whole lot better.Ford also phased out a lot of nameplates from the North American lineup in recent memory, including the Fiesta and Focus, the quirky Flex, and sedate Taurus sedan. Thankfully, the Mustang won’t meet the same fate as its siblings despite the shrinking demand for pony and muscle cars.