Listed at $250K in January, 1963 Lincoln Continental Now Going with No Reserve

At the beginning of the year, we dug up an extremely exciting 1963 Lincoln Continental custom build. It was on the lot of one of the many dealers in the business of selling such machines, going for exactly $239,881. Between that time and now, it disappeared from the dealer’s lot.
It did however resurface very quickly in another place. More precisely, the car is on the list of vehicles going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the Scottsdale, Arizona auction in March. The Lincoln is going with no reserve, so it is a sort of a gamble for whoever is selling it.
The original price for the Continental may seem extremely steep, but then again this is one of the finest builds of its kind we’ve ever seen. Starting as a 1963 model year four-door convertible, it was transformed just last year into what you see before your eyes, at the end of hundreds of hours of work.
The black-on-black build makes use of suicide doors that open onto a full leather custom interior, allegedly worth $40k, and comes with modern-day hardware as well, like an Alpine sound system with Focal speakers.
The car is said to show some 500 miles (805 km) on the odometer (the original listing claimed over 1,000/1,610 km), and it is powered by a bored 430ci (7.0-liter) engine controlled by means of an automatic transmission. No performance specs are provided for it.
The engine spins custom billet wheels sized 22 inches and made in such a way as to be reminiscent of the original hubcaps – they are worth, apparently, about as much as a Renault Clio, $12,800.
It’s unclear for now if the car was purchased by someone who is already trying to make a profit by re-selling it, or the same owner decided to gamble and try his hand at a no reserve auction. We only hope to see it off the computer screens already, and out at car shows or on the road as soon as possible.
