Haircare Queen Says Goodbye to Her Star-Studded Party Superyacht

It’s not too often that you see women who own private luxury yachts, but in the case of Carolyn Aronson, adding this type of luxury toy to her collection seemed like a natural step, considering the huge success of her business. Superyachts are often the mark of a great rags-to-riches story. Aronson made this yacht famous, and is now ready to move on to something even bigger and bolder.
She’s a 10 might seem like an unusual name for those who don’t know who owned it for the past seven years. It’s a 10 is the name of a haircare brand founded by the American Latina businesswoman Carolyn Aronson. Her company is still incredibly successful and highly popular among celebrities in the U.S. Aronson knew nothing about yachting when she purchased this striking vessel, but was immediately fascinated by this world.
Built back in 1988, She’s a 10 is not a young yacht, but can easily compete with any of them in terms of elegance and accommodation. The 164-footer (50 meters) underwent two major refits, in 2013 and 2020, and operated as a luxury charter for several years.
Delivered by the acclaimed Australian builder Oceanfast, this elegant superyacht sporting a striking dark blue hull was designed by the legendary Jon Bannenberg. It’s elongated silhouette reveals generous living spaces, with a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. Steve Mallory was responsible for its beautiful interiors. Up to ten guests can be accommodated on board, in five luxury staterooms with en-suite bathrooms.
A jacuzzi and several water toys are available for guests at all times, but we can presume that the beauty salon is the most special place onboard, since this is the trademark of Carolyn Aronson. However, she surprisingly told Yachting Magazine that one of her favorite spots was the engine room that houses triple MTU engines. It’s those engines that make She’s a 10 a remarkably-speedy superyacht, easily reaching 28 knots (32 mph/51.8 kph).
The haircare queen enjoyed her first pleasure craft as a vacation and party boat in South Florida and the Bahamas, and hip-hop celebrities were her usual guests. But it’s now time for a serious upgrade, Aronson told Boat International. After being on the market for almost a year, She’s a 10 was recently sold. Not for $10 million, but close enough (it’s last known asking price was $8.4 million).
