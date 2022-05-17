Controversial Millionaire’s Superyacht Flaunts Custom-Made Swarovski Crystal Decorations

All superyachts are spectacular because of their luxury, but this Italian beast stands out due to a high contrast between its aggressive, sporty allure, and the ultra-lavish interiors. With the masculine look and fierce performance of a sports yacht, Philmx (or Queen Alla) reveals a decadent, feminine palace on the inside.
In 2014, ISA Yachts was launching the first unit in its Granturismo range of displacement yachts with equally generous exterior and interior spaces. First introduced as Philmi, the 141-footer (43 meters) simply commanded attention with its refined but aggressive silhouette. It was the work of the famous Andrea Vallicelli.
Its interiors are just as impressive, loaded with custom-made, ultra-expensive features. Designed by Sandrine Melot of Richessee Interieure, they blended beachy tones of beige and turquoise with gray wood and premium leather. The bar reveals a unique crystal paneling – this centerpiece was designed by Sandrine Melot, and custom-made by Swarovski. An impressive bronze statue completes the opulent decor of the salon.
Two large skylights allow the salon and the owner’s suite to be flooded with light. The suite boasts leather-covered walls, ceiling, and floor. The other four elegant cabins feature en-suite bathrooms and can sleep up to ten guests, who also get to enjoy a state-of-the-art gym and jacuzzi. Philmx was also built for performance, able to hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph) and travel for 3,500 nautical miles (4,027 miles/6,482 km).
Superyacht Fan reports that the yacht was initially built for the French millionaire Philippe Bacou (hence the name Philmx) but was later bought by Guerman Goutorov, another experienced super-wealthy yacht owner.
Goutorov is the chairman of one of the largest private armored vehicle manufacturers in the world, Streit Group. Although the company is based in Canada, the vehicles are made in the United Arab Emirates, where the millionaire has lived for decades. The Group was involved in violations of arms embargoes multiple times, and its American branch was fined $3.5 million in 2015, for illegal exports to Afghanistan.
Unlike other superyachts that are exclusive luxury toys, the opulent Philmx can be enjoyed for $177,200 (€170,000) per week, and is available at Black Orange Yachts.
Its interiors are just as impressive, loaded with custom-made, ultra-expensive features. Designed by Sandrine Melot of Richessee Interieure, they blended beachy tones of beige and turquoise with gray wood and premium leather. The bar reveals a unique crystal paneling – this centerpiece was designed by Sandrine Melot, and custom-made by Swarovski. An impressive bronze statue completes the opulent decor of the salon.
Two large skylights allow the salon and the owner’s suite to be flooded with light. The suite boasts leather-covered walls, ceiling, and floor. The other four elegant cabins feature en-suite bathrooms and can sleep up to ten guests, who also get to enjoy a state-of-the-art gym and jacuzzi. Philmx was also built for performance, able to hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph) and travel for 3,500 nautical miles (4,027 miles/6,482 km).
Superyacht Fan reports that the yacht was initially built for the French millionaire Philippe Bacou (hence the name Philmx) but was later bought by Guerman Goutorov, another experienced super-wealthy yacht owner.
Goutorov is the chairman of one of the largest private armored vehicle manufacturers in the world, Streit Group. Although the company is based in Canada, the vehicles are made in the United Arab Emirates, where the millionaire has lived for decades. The Group was involved in violations of arms embargoes multiple times, and its American branch was fined $3.5 million in 2015, for illegal exports to Afghanistan.
Unlike other superyachts that are exclusive luxury toys, the opulent Philmx can be enjoyed for $177,200 (€170,000) per week, and is available at Black Orange Yachts.