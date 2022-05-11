Sunreef's New 80-Foot Luxury Catamaran Hits the Water as Manta

Sunreef Yachts announced that it has launched a new 80 Sunreef Power catamaran. Named Manta, the 24-meter (80-foot) vessel touched the water for the first time at the shipyard's facility in Gdansk, Poland.
Equipped with two 1,200-hp engines, the luxurious 80 Sunreef Power catamaran features a five-cabin layout, plenty of living space, and a contemporary style that emphasizes its elegance. The catamaran includes classic stainless steel portlights, high bulwarks, and subtle ambiance lighting.
For more privacy on board, the crew quarters, galley, and pantry can be accessed directly from the aft cockpit. Elsewhere the vessel is surrounded by large glass surfaces that not only provide incredible views of the sea but also connect the exterior with the interior.
The main saloon is filled with natural light and features an L-shaped sofa, comfortable armchairs, as well as a dining table that can seat up to 10 people, notes Boat International. A big galley with a large tabletop is positioned forward, and it can be utilized by both the owner and the guests to prepare quick meals.
From this area, passengers can access Manta's bow terrace. There, they will find plenty of spots designed for sunbathing and relaxing. The 24-meter (80-foot) catamaran boasts a generous flybridge with enough room for a swim platform and a garage that can store a three-seater jet ski, as well as various water toys, plus a refueling station. The hydraulic swim platform can carry a tender and offer extra space for passengers who want to enjoy the sun next to the turquoise water.
The vessel can accommodate up to 12 people on board. Manta includes a master suite where the owner benefits from a vanity desk and a walk-in closet. A VIP bedroom and two cabins with convertible twin beds are available for guests. The guest area also has a smaller cabin with bunk beds where children can stay. The catamaran is expected to be offered for charter in the future.
