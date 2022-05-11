Aria Is a 164-Foot Yacht Concept That Comes With a Glass-Topped Garden

Italian yacht designer Anna Borla unveiled its latest concept, a 164-foot (50-meter) vessel that takes inspiration from nature. Called Aria, the yacht features plenty of green spaces, and it even has a small glass-topped garden on the foredeck that allows guests to gaze at all of the plans on board.
The yacht was designed as a health-and-wellness retreat for both the owners and the passengers. The nature-inspired vessel has a 31-foot (9.4-meter) beam that allows guests to enjoy plenty of relaxation areas and open spaces surrounded by greenery.
Perhaps one of the most striking features is the mini atrium onboard. Thanks to a glass top, a tropical garden can be admired from the foredeck. The glass can also retract, letting a breeze of fresh air inside. Anna Borla says that the excess water will be drained out by downpipes.
The stern portion of the vessel features a jacuzzi, a lounge, and a large swimming pool. There’s also a generous beach club where guests can get closer to the sea and enjoy stunning views. The area includes a swim platform, a gym, and a space for yoga. Passengers will also find rocking chairs, which can be partially fixed to the floor when Aria is navigating across the water.
It has a modern interior that takes inspiration from the natural world. There’s a clean aesthetic with plenty of wooden elements. The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, including a green owner’s stateroom. The master stateroom has a spa-like interior that is filled with plants. This will allow the owner to relax and connect with nature.
There’s no word on the yacht’s performance. The designer wanted to focus on the connection between the yacht and its surrounding environment. Currently, Aria is just a concept that lives in the form of renderings, but it could become a reality in the future if the right owner comes along.
