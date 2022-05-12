David Bowie’s Iconic $5 Million Motor Yacht El Caran Is Up for Sale

While most billionaires prefer taking to the seas to live on massive yachts that are packed with the latest tech and luxe amenities, there are some who appreciate traveling onboard a classic piece that comes with its own history.
One such vessel is El Caran, a 39-meter (128-foot) motor yacht that was once owned by none other than legendary singer-songwriter David Bowie. El Caran was ordered in 1974 by the late musician and built by the Italian shipyard Benetti in 1977, notes Boat International.
Formerly known as Intuition Lady, the yacht was constructed with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and it features classic lines that emphasize its elegance. El Caran had various refits throughout the years, the most recent of which was in 2020 when it received a fresh coat of paint and a new teak deck.
The yacht has a beautiful sky lounge and plenty of outdoor deck space, which is complemented by the canoe stern design. The interior, to which were added dark wood elements, oozes retro vibes.
While Bowie showed his creativity mostly through his music, he was also a passionate painter and had an extensive art collection as well. His artistic influence can be seen throughout most rooms. There are numerous paintings on the walls and a selection of unique furnishings, especially in the main salon.
Speaking of the rooms, El Caran can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, including a master stateroom. It also has space for a crew of seven that can find privacy in five cabins.
The yacht gets its power from twin MTU engines, which allow it to reach a maximum speed of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and a cruising speed of 10 knots (10.5 mph/ 18.5 kph). El Caran includes at-anchor stabilizers for added comfort, and it’s ready to “exceed all expectations at sea.”
This classic yacht with a rich history is currently listed for sale with Fraser Yachts, asking for €4,850,000 (which is around $5,098,465).
Formerly known as Intuition Lady, the yacht was constructed with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and it features classic lines that emphasize its elegance. El Caran had various refits throughout the years, the most recent of which was in 2020 when it received a fresh coat of paint and a new teak deck.
The yacht has a beautiful sky lounge and plenty of outdoor deck space, which is complemented by the canoe stern design. The interior, to which were added dark wood elements, oozes retro vibes.
While Bowie showed his creativity mostly through his music, he was also a passionate painter and had an extensive art collection as well. His artistic influence can be seen throughout most rooms. There are numerous paintings on the walls and a selection of unique furnishings, especially in the main salon.
Speaking of the rooms, El Caran can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, including a master stateroom. It also has space for a crew of seven that can find privacy in five cabins.
The yacht gets its power from twin MTU engines, which allow it to reach a maximum speed of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) and a cruising speed of 10 knots (10.5 mph/ 18.5 kph). El Caran includes at-anchor stabilizers for added comfort, and it’s ready to “exceed all expectations at sea.”
This classic yacht with a rich history is currently listed for sale with Fraser Yachts, asking for €4,850,000 (which is around $5,098,465).