Luxury Watchmaking King’s Superyacht Is the Most Sophisticated Spa Heaven at Sea

Most superyachts include spa-like amenities such as swimming pools, jacuzzis, and massage rooms. But this Italian masterpiece takes it to a new level, by turning an entire deck into the most sophisticated wellness center you can imagine, and making sure that everything on board complies to the same Zen philosophy.
Built by the prestigious Perini Navi in 2014, Nautilus was initially named Grace E, but became known as Nautilus after being bought by Thierry Stern, the Swiss billionaire who owns Patek Phillipe, one of the most reputable luxury watch brands. In fact, the superyacht bears the name of the company’s oldest and most successful ranges.
The most impressive feature of the 240-footer (73 meters) is an entire deck turned into a spa center. It boasts a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and a massage area. A 3.5-meter (11.4 feet) pool was designed with various resistance speeds so that it can be used for both relaxation and fitness.
The interior design signed by Remi Tessier is not just a demonstration of pure elegance, but also merges seamlessly with the spa character of the boat. The spaces are wide and airy, with mood lighting. The sky lounge welcomes guests with a U-shaped cocktail bar that doubles as a sushi station, while the jacuzzi is surrounded by stylish rotating sunbeds. The giant floating wellness center even cruises with no noise, and perfect stability, thanks to its electrical Azipods.
Of course, the owner’s stateroom includes his and her bathrooms that share a central luxurious bathtub. The rest of the cabins, all showcasing the same immaculate, minimalistic style, can accommodate up to 12 guests. And, even though everything on board Nautilus is made for indulgence, it also offers several water toys for more adrenaline-pumping activities.
It seems that Stern isn’t one of the billionaires who like to keep their luxury toys for themselves. Those who want to enjoy an elevated spa experience at sea can do so on board Nautilus, available at Y.Co, as long as they’re willing to part with $800,000 (€749,000) per week.
