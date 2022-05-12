Poker King’s Former Luxury Toy Is a Limited-Edition Beauty for Millionaire Adventurers

Some luxury yachts are a rare sight for the public, as their owners keep them for private vacations only. Luckily, there are also plenty of superyachts that can be enjoyed temporarily, at least by those who can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for a week of pure indulgence.
For those who may not know, the Canadian billionaire Mark Scheinberg started building what would become a poker empire when he was just 28-year-old. Co-founded with his father, PokerStars became the world’s largest and most successful online poker company, turning Scheinberg into a billionaire. Since then, he has invested in the world of luxury hospitality, including a stake in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, according to Forbes.
Although he has moved on to another model in the meantime, Kamalaya was reportedly his first superyacht. And not that many people can say that their first boat was a limited edition model built by a prestigious shipyard, flaunting a bespoke interior by Remi Tessier. Delivered in 2013, this exclusive Amels 180 is still a coveted yacht for those who seek adventure without comprising comfort.
At 180 feet (55 meters) Kamalaya has five staterooms for up to ten guests. The master’s suite unfolds over the main deck, offering access to a beautiful fold-out balcony, in addition to a private office and a walk-in dressing room. The acclaimed Tim Heywood designed its versatile exterior spaces, including the generous sundeck that entices guests with a hot tub and 360-degree views during the day, turning into a party scene or an outdoor cinema in the evening.
Boasting a range of 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,330 km) at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) Kamalaya has traveled the world since it first hit the sea. According to its manufacturer, it reached as far as the Arctic Circle, as well as accessing remote heavenly areas in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
After a refit in 2018, Kamalaya is state-of-the-art charter yacht, including modern water toys such an e-foil. It’s available at Fraser Yachts, for $290,300 per week. An experienced traveler, this limited-edition superyacht can still blow competition out of the water.
