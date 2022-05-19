Boston Millionaire Says Goodbye to His Decades-Old Majestic Superyacht

If it’s built by a prestigious shipyard, well-maintained and upgraded when it’s needed, a luxury yacht can enjoy a long and life even after decades. Although there are always younger models making waves with their innovative features and fresh looks, there’s something about these venerable luxury vessels that can’t be replaced.
Royal Huisman is one of the world’s most prestigious sailing yachts builder, known for some of the most impressive custom sailing boats out there. However, it also builds motor yachts such as Arcadia, a beautiful explorer born in 2006. The 117-footer (36 meters) was built for performance first of all, boasting an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km) at ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
Also, Arcadia was remarkably silent for an explorer, at that time. Yachting Magazine was reporting that even at full cruising speed, sound levels across the vessel stayed well below that of quite conversation (60 decibels). That was mainly due to its propulsion system. Twin Caterpillar engines reached 540 hp at 1800 rpm, while deep-reduction gears turned the Wartsila propellers at 402 turns per minute. This was about three times slower than the propellers of a typical superyacht.
The Tony Castro-designed explorer can accommodate up to eight guests. Its classic interior signed by Rhoades Young Design might not be everyone’s cup of tea, due to the extensive use of mahogany. But this doesn’t make it less impressive in terms of quality. Arcadia may not be as flashy as younger models, but it’s a resilient and comfortable world-traveler.
For many years, it was one of the luxurious yachts showing off at St Bart’s for the New Year celebrations. Its owner, Steven Grossman, is a respected businessman and politician. He ran the Boston family business for more than three decades, and was a candidate for Governor of Massachusetts.
Like many millionaires, he was also an experienced yacht owner by the time he purchased Arcadia, which stayed in his family for a long time. Until recently, when the Royal Huisman motor yacht was sold in an off-market deal, Superyacht Times reports. The final price hasn’t been disclosed, but it’s estimated at over $10 million.
