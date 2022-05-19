Millionaire Abandons His Sunken Luxury Yacht, Locals Forced to Clean up the Debris

Most people would like to enjoy the pleasure of owning a luxurious yacht, but when things go bad, hardly anyone wants to face the consequences. Even the luxury toys of the richest people can have accidents, a situation that should be dealt with fast and efficiently, since it can affect an entire beach community. This doesn’t seem to be the case here.
It’s been more than a week since a 27-meter (88 feet) motor yacht has been stuck near Rosslyn Bay Marina in Yeppoon, east of Rockhampton, in Queensland, Australia. Storms along the Capricorn Coast apparently caused it to break away from its anchor with waves pushing it in the area of Lammermoor Beach. The local authorities’ first reaction was to tow the vessel to deeper waters, basically evicting it from Rosslyn Bay harbor because it was unregistered, News.com.au reports.
After being towed, the luxury yacht started to sink fast, and as a result, debris was washed ashore throughout the week. Plastic, foam, and rubber in significant quantities are starting to become an environmental concern for the local community. Maritime Safety Queensland (MAQ) stated that it’s working with other local authorities to collect the debris, but that “Salvaging the vessel remains the owner’s responsibility.”
This is where things get complicated. The owner of the Azimut yacht apparently named Livin II is allegedly a well-known real-estate magnate, millionaire James McIntyre. However, according to the Daily Mail, McIntyre told the media that he no longer owns the boat, which was purchased by “an overseas syndicate.” He added that he was assisting the syndicate in assessing the damage on the boat. According to MSQ, the owner was asked to remove the boat by the end of this week.
Meanwhile, locals had to clean up some of the mess themselves, frustrated that the owner wasn’t acting fast enough. The owners of a local coffee van are even offering a free coffee or tea to any volunteer who would borrow a bucket and give a helping hand with cleaning out the beach.
As much as folks like to admire luxury yachts in the marina, the sight of a partially sunken pleasure craft is no joy, especially when the locals have to share the responsibility while the millionaire owner is nowhere near.
