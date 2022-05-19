Sleek-Looking Spritz 116 Yacht Is Designed to Create a Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Experience

With a design that maximizes space without sacrificing comfort and style, promising high-level luxuries and amenities, and smooth, efficient sailing, the recently unveiled Spritz 116 yacht from Alpha Custom Yachts is described by the shipbuilder as the next generation of its award-winning Spritz model.
Driven by the success of its award-winning Spritz 102, the U.S.-based yacht builder is now expanding the series with a 116 ft (35 m) elite model, which promises to offer a unique outdoor experience, while maintaining the same sleek appearance and functionality that characterizes all Alpha’s builds.
The Spritz 116 is designed in collaboration with the Giorgio Cassetta Studio in Rome and naval architect Laurent Giles, focusing on prioritizing the guests’ experience. With a beam of 26.11 ft (8 m) and a gross tonnage of 260 GT, the yacht can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins and a crew of 6 in 3 cabins. It will be able to cruise at speeds of 14.7 knots (17 mph/27 kph) and reach a maximum speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/around 30 kph).
Alpha boasts of the yacht being designed to offer countless lounging opportunities, focusing on outdoor living, with “the flybridge and main deck seamlessly bringing outdoor living to the forefront of this yacht’s seaside experience”. Element-protected outdoor dining will be possible onboard the Spritz 116 and guests will be able to enjoy a heated plunge pool. Lounging in the sun is yet another relaxing option and the pool can also be covered with a teak top, thus turning into a dancefloor.
Panoramic windows also contribute to creating that seamless indoor-outdoor experience that characterizes Alpha’s style, and the Spritz 116 is highly customizable, allowing for a plethora of premium amenities. All cabins come with zen and spa-like private bathrooms with expansive windows, and there are two VIP cabins with king-size beds.
Alpha’s new Spritz 116 is scheduled for launch in the spring of 2023.
