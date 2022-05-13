Mazu Completes the First Hull in Its Striking 92 Series, Flaunts a Large Swim Platform

Turkish yacht builder Mazu Yachts dips its toes into the semi-displacement construction with a new series of yachts and the 92 DS is the first model in it to hit the waters. The steel keel of the first vessel has been laid.
Mazu Yachts takes its time with building its watercraft, spending a lot of time customizing each yacht, which is why it doesn’t launch a high number of vessels per year compared to other ship builders. The first 92 DS (the DS stands for displacement series), which was revealed last April, is also a semi-custom ship, whose hull is now finally completed. The yacht measures over 28 m (around 92 ft) and has a beam of 6.7 m (22 ft). The vessel’s interior and exterior design were both entrusted to Red Yacht Design.
Mazu’s first 92 DS yacht will be powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS 1050 drives and will be able to reach a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40 kph) while keeping the cruising speed at around 16 knots (18.4 mph/30 kph). It will have a carbon composite superstructure to keep the vessel’s weight down and its center of gravity low.
As for its color scheme, the hull will feature a striking, two-tone design. A raised pilothouse forward is meant to maximize the yacht’s interior volume and a “dramatic vertical bow adds visual impact and increases the waterline length”, as explained by Red Yacht Design.
The 92 DS will be able to accommodate eight guests in four staterooms. The owner’s suite will be located on the main deck forward, with a bathroom in the bow. In addition to the guests’ cabins, the yacht will also feature two crew cabins with a shared bathroom in the bow.
Illuminated by full-height windows, the main saloon will be housed by the walk-around section of the superstructure and will also offer access to a club area with a bar. You can also get there through the glass sliding transom doors.
There’s a large swim platform that has enough room to stow a tender and Jet Ski, there are sun loungers on the open aft deck, and al fresco dining.
Mazu Yachts plans to launch the first hull in its 92 DS series next summer and the 92 DS will be followed by two other models, the 112 DS and 132 DS.
Mazu’s first 92 DS yacht will be powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS 1050 drives and will be able to reach a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40 kph) while keeping the cruising speed at around 16 knots (18.4 mph/30 kph). It will have a carbon composite superstructure to keep the vessel’s weight down and its center of gravity low.
As for its color scheme, the hull will feature a striking, two-tone design. A raised pilothouse forward is meant to maximize the yacht’s interior volume and a “dramatic vertical bow adds visual impact and increases the waterline length”, as explained by Red Yacht Design.
The 92 DS will be able to accommodate eight guests in four staterooms. The owner’s suite will be located on the main deck forward, with a bathroom in the bow. In addition to the guests’ cabins, the yacht will also feature two crew cabins with a shared bathroom in the bow.
Illuminated by full-height windows, the main saloon will be housed by the walk-around section of the superstructure and will also offer access to a club area with a bar. You can also get there through the glass sliding transom doors.
There’s a large swim platform that has enough room to stow a tender and Jet Ski, there are sun loungers on the open aft deck, and al fresco dining.
Mazu Yachts plans to launch the first hull in its 92 DS series next summer and the 92 DS will be followed by two other models, the 112 DS and 132 DS.