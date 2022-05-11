Billionaire Sheikh’s 300-Foot Superyacht Is Outrageous, a Floating Greek Island

Forget minimalistic design and simplistic layouts – this floating palace reminds us of why the most opulent megayachts are so fascinating. You can compare Moonlight II to the extravagant version of a mini-cruise ship that can become a fantasy island for its lucky passengers.
Why bother vising the actual Greek islands, when you’re floating away on board a huge vessel that embodies an island? This is what some of the wealthiest people on the planet seem to think. Plenty of Greece’s beauty can be found on board Moonlight II, a jaw-dropping 300-footer (91 meters) that was initially built for a Greek tycoon, in 2005.
It was renamed Moonlight II after being purchased by the Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa al Nahyan, who is the son of the President of the United Arab Emirates and Sultan of Abu Dhabi. The majestic vessel is one of the few superyachts with a pure Greek DNA, as it was designed by Alpha Marine, built locally, and its spectacular interior were created by Lally Poulias.
In addition to the traditional white-and-light blue color scheme, Moonlight II recreates the Mediterranean island spirit through an unusual marine décor featuring vivid images of sealife on the furniture, the carpets, and even on the ceilings.
This mammoth ship can accommodate up to 36 guests, and all the cabins are equally sumptuous, boasting large bathrooms, walk-in closets, silk curtains, and handmade carpets. Topping them all is the owner’s suite, with a gorgeous white marble bathroom, and access to a private jacuzzi and an intimate balcony.
There’s also a second jacuzzi for the other guests, in addition to the swimming pool. A state-of-the-art wellness area includes a sauna, a spa pool, and a relaxation room. This huge yacht has enough room for several dining areas for all 36 guests, who also have plenty of room for relaxation at the lavish beach club with several bars. A beauty salon, gym, medical unit, and a 3D cinema turn this yacht into a resort.
As its name suggests, this yacht also becomes alive at night, thanks to a lavish game room, a spectacular main salon with a grand piano, and LED underwater lights.
When Khalifa al Nahyan isn’t enjoying this opulent toy himself, others can enjoy this Greek-inspired fantasy world for €645,000 ($680,000) per week. Also, according to Burgess Yachts, Moonlight II was upgraded just last year, so it’s fresh and ready to go.
