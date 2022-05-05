Hong Kong Millionaire’s Superyacht Features a Unique Space-Themed Stargate Room

In love with both aircraft and yachts, this Hong Kong-based millionaire who built his fortune in the aviation industry is also a serial yacht owner with close ties to the acclaimed Benetti Group in Italy. The stunning Ambrosia III, the culmination of his passion and dedication to luxury design, is up for grabs.
One of the few wealthy Chinese businessmen to own a superyacht in the 1990s, Ambrous Young owned several Italian-built pleasure crafts over the years. The 213-foot (65 meters) Ambrosia III, built in 2006, became not only Hong Kong’s largest yacht but also the fifth-largest in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s one of those luxury vessels that age well, especially because its custom design continues to be highly unique.
Ambrosia’s most impressive feature is the Stargate Room, a circular salon on the upper deck, where fiber-optic lights on the ceiling mimic the constellations of the night sky. But this isn’t a fixed visual representation. The panel rotates in relation to where the yacht is located when it travels, thanks to electric motors connected to its GPS. As Young told Boat International, the entire room reflects a lunar theme through luxurious elements.
With six suites, a gym, a spa, a movie theater, and even an onboard medical center, Ambrosia is up to par with any modern yacht. Its original interior by Francois Zuretti comes with Baccarat crystal accents and photographs of Chinese, Russian and American presidents around the dinner table.
But this opulent floating mansion was also one the most technologically advanced at the time due to the state-of-the-art diesel-electric azipod system. Ambrosia could reach its cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) with just one of the four main generators. Boasting a stunning range of 9,000 nautical miles (10,350 miles/16,660 km), this superyacht could travel the world. And Young certainly took advantage of that, having crossed the Pacific twice throughout this period.
Despite its age, Ambrosia III is one of the most expensive superyachts on the market, with an asking price of almost $48 million (€45 million), according to Camper & Nicholsons. But that’s probably worth it for an iconic Benetti creation that stood the test of time.
