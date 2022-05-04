U.S. Millionaire Upgrades His Superyacht, the Oversized Waterfall Jacuzzi Not Enough

Any proud vehicle owner likes to take care of his possession and give it a boost once in a while, but in the case of millionaires, this could mean a six-month-long process that takes a luxury toy to an even more outrageous level of sophistication.
Raymond Conrad isn’t one of those millionaires that like to be in the spotlight. As the CEO of one of the oldest and most reputable background screening and talent acquisition companies in America, he does his work diligently, without the additional fame. But you wouldn’t believe that judging by the superyacht that allegedly belongs to him.
Lucky Lady is precisely two decades old but has undergone several refits over the years, including an upgrade that was recently completed after a six-month process, according to Superyacht Times. It’s hard to imagine what this superyacht required since it seemed to already have it all.
Lalique crystal panels, a custom floor-to-ceiling wine showcase with backlit quartz, and an oversized waterfall jacuzzi with a glass front are just some of its extravagant highlights. The owner’s suite is actually an entire deck that also includes a sky lounge for access to a private bar and terrace with amazing views. The other guests can enjoy the lavish main salon with not just one but two lounge areas connected by a bar.
This superyacht’s idea of sustainability is to have eco-friendly golf balls (made of fish food) ready for whenever the owner and his guests feel like playing. The Lucky Lady also likes to take its time, as it’s not one of the fastest superyachts out there (15 knots/17 mph/27.7 kph is its top speed). But it can handle tropical vacations due to its extensive range of 5,500 nautical miles (6,300 miles/10,180 km).
Creation of the prestigious Oceanco, it initially featured interiors by the famous Francois Zuretti. It seems that the refits over the years only made it even more luxurious. Although it seems fit for a superstar millionaire, the Lucky Lady will most likely get back on the luxury charter market after the six-month hiatus.
