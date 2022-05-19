Wider Unveils 236 Ft Moonflower Hybrid Yacht With Bulwark Terraces and Patented Beach Club

With over a decade of experience in building premium yachts, Italian shipyard Wider boasts of being among the first to introduce hybrid technology into the world of boating. The latest vessel unveiled by the manufacturer is the state-of-the-art Moonflower 72, an innovative superyacht made in collaboration with Nauta Design.
The combination of the efficient hybrid propulsion with azimuth thrusters in Wider’s superyachts brings several benefits to these vessels, reducing not just fuel consumption, but also noise level and vibrations while offering at the same time longer ranges. And the Moonflower 72, which is the latest project announced by the shipbuilder, will be built at the highest quality levels and equipped with the latest generation of the Wider hybrid propulsion system.
Italian studio Nauta Design will also be part of this bold project and will be in charge of the exterior design of the Moonflower 72. Wider and Nauta Designed signed an agreement back in January, although they started discussions about the collaboration last year.
The 236 ft (72 m) floating paradise will feature a steel and aluminum construction, a modern but timeless design, and it will offer maximum connection with the marine environment, with this being a fundamental characteristic of all Nauta projects, as explained by Mario Pedol, co-founder of Nauta Design in Milan.
The exterior of the Moonflower 72 will flaunt a clean, uncluttered design, predominantly horizontal lines, and extensive use of glass. One of the most notable features of the superyacht will be the so-called “island”, patented by Nauta Design, which is an expandable aft deck/beach club with folding bulwark terraces, allowing guests to move freely from one side of the vessel to the other, providing a single walkaround space.
As for the hybrid propulsion system used on the Moonflower 72, the yacht will pack two variable-speed generators of 1,860 kW each and a 1MW battery bank. AI (artificial intelligence) will be used to automatically learn the habits of all onboard, from owner to guests and crew, and Wider will also pay a lot of attention to optimizing the operation of the onboard amenities to reduce the yacht’s consumption and increase its efficiency.
We are still waiting on more specs and images of Wider's recently unveiled Moonflower 72 once the construction kicks off in June. The superyacht is scheduled for delivery in 2025.
Italian studio Nauta Design will also be part of this bold project and will be in charge of the exterior design of the Moonflower 72. Wider and Nauta Designed signed an agreement back in January, although they started discussions about the collaboration last year.
The 236 ft (72 m) floating paradise will feature a steel and aluminum construction, a modern but timeless design, and it will offer maximum connection with the marine environment, with this being a fundamental characteristic of all Nauta projects, as explained by Mario Pedol, co-founder of Nauta Design in Milan.
The exterior of the Moonflower 72 will flaunt a clean, uncluttered design, predominantly horizontal lines, and extensive use of glass. One of the most notable features of the superyacht will be the so-called “island”, patented by Nauta Design, which is an expandable aft deck/beach club with folding bulwark terraces, allowing guests to move freely from one side of the vessel to the other, providing a single walkaround space.
As for the hybrid propulsion system used on the Moonflower 72, the yacht will pack two variable-speed generators of 1,860 kW each and a 1MW battery bank. AI (artificial intelligence) will be used to automatically learn the habits of all onboard, from owner to guests and crew, and Wider will also pay a lot of attention to optimizing the operation of the onboard amenities to reduce the yacht’s consumption and increase its efficiency.
We are still waiting on more specs and images of Wider's recently unveiled Moonflower 72 once the construction kicks off in June. The superyacht is scheduled for delivery in 2025.