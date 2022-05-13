Horizon’s 102-Foot Luxury Yacht Becomes Askari Upon Delivery

Horizon Yachts announced the launch of a new luxury yacht. Named Askari, the 102-foot (31-meter) tri-deck was recently delivered to its owner, and it’s ready to sail to the Islands of the Kimberley in Western Australia.
Just like the other vessels in Horizon’s FD series, this fast-displacement hull comes with plenty of interior space. Commissioned by an Australian owner, the project began as a 92-foot (28-meter) vessel, but the owner wanted to have larger outdoor areas. That’s how Askari was born.
Featuring a five-stateroom configuration with an on-deck master suite, the yacht includes an open flybridge and a semi-enclosed skylounge. The owner was actively involved in the design process and selected the finishes and accessories for every area. The contemporary interior, drawn by PLK Design, includes beautiful Cambria stonework, which complements the neutral palette of colors used and the luxe decorations.
Elsewhere, guests will find a salon bathed in natural light thanks to the full-height windows that surround it. There’s also a formal dining area and galley positioned forward that can be accessed from there.
Guests will be accommodated in four staterooms on the lower deck, comprising two VIP cabins amidships and a double and convertible twin forward. The crew quarters are located aft of the engine room and the owner’s full-beam master stateroom is positioned on the main deck.
There are also plenty of outdoor areas designed for relaxation and entertainment. The semi-enclosed skylounge features a bar and lounge space and extends aft. Passengers will enjoy al fresco dining and a big jacuzzi tub that offers incredible views of the sea. The open flybridge has plenty of seats and spots where people can sunbathe.
Since it’s a luxury yacht, it cannot miss the water toys. On the foredeck, Askari can store a 15-foot (4.5-meter) Castoldi Jet tender. Askari will be based in Airlie Beach and is expected to cruise the turquoise waters in the Kimberley Islands this summer.
