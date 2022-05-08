Aldabra Is a 100-Foot Luxury Yacht That Delivers More than 50 Knots of Pure Adrenaline

Founded in 2001, ISA Yachts is an Italian shipyard known for the attention given to each of its vessels. All of ISA's yachts begin their lives at the shipyard's site in Ancona, Italy. That's where the ISA Super Sportivo 100 GTO took shape as well.
The yacht's story began a few years ago when architect Marco Casali and a technical team led by engineer Arnaboldi teamed up to develop the ISA Super Sportivo line, a range designed for thrill-seekers that also includes the larger 121-foot (37-meter) and 141-foot (43-meter) models.
The yacht was named Aldabra, and it was commissioned by an owner that wanted to have a luxury vessel capable of delivering the right amount of adrenaline. And that's what Marco Casali and its design team delivered.
Featuring a carbon fiber-infused hull and a carbon-fiber superstructure, Aldabra is described as a "silver arrow" by the shipyard. Sleek lines complement the high V-shaped bow and its dynamic profile. The deckhouse has a distinct sheer line that complements the large double-curved front windows, which are separated by the gullwing door that leads to the cockpit.
The interior. which can be customized to fit the needs of each owner, was designed to maximize comfort and allow natural light to bathe all the cabins. On board Aldabra, passengers will find privacy in five double cabins with private bathrooms. A crew of four can be accommodated in two cabins, which are accessed separately from the cockpit.
The full-beam owner suite is positioned amidships, and it features a double bathroom with "a central pass-through shower." The cockpit and lower deck are finished in leather, carbon-fiber, and steel to complement the contemporary design. To enhance the yacht's performance, every single detail was thoroughly planned, including the addition of lighter furniture.
In order to make the vessel lighter, several clever design solutions were implemented. The deck flooring is made of a closed-cell marine-grade foam that is lightweight, easy to maintain, and does not heat up during the summer. It also provides great soundproofing.
In terms of performance, this yacht was made to stand out. During its first sea trials, Aldabra was capable of navigating across the water at a top speed of 55 knots (63 mph/ 102 kph) thanks to its three V12 2,000-hp MAN engines and hydro jet propulsion.
This incredible performance allowed it to become one of the fastest vessels on the market in its category. As for its range, this yacht can cover 633-mile (1,018-km) distances when cruising at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).
Since we're talking about a luxury yacht, the water toys cannot be missed. Aldabra has a 14-foot (four-meter) tender, which is stored in the aft garage. A slide mechanism with a winch can be used to launch the tender. For ultimate comfort onboard, Aldabra is also outfitted with a transformer and a Seakeeper 35.
The yacht's story began a few years ago when architect Marco Casali and a technical team led by engineer Arnaboldi teamed up to develop the ISA Super Sportivo line, a range designed for thrill-seekers that also includes the larger 121-foot (37-meter) and 141-foot (43-meter) models.
The yacht was named Aldabra, and it was commissioned by an owner that wanted to have a luxury vessel capable of delivering the right amount of adrenaline. And that's what Marco Casali and its design team delivered.
Featuring a carbon fiber-infused hull and a carbon-fiber superstructure, Aldabra is described as a "silver arrow" by the shipyard. Sleek lines complement the high V-shaped bow and its dynamic profile. The deckhouse has a distinct sheer line that complements the large double-curved front windows, which are separated by the gullwing door that leads to the cockpit.
The interior. which can be customized to fit the needs of each owner, was designed to maximize comfort and allow natural light to bathe all the cabins. On board Aldabra, passengers will find privacy in five double cabins with private bathrooms. A crew of four can be accommodated in two cabins, which are accessed separately from the cockpit.
The full-beam owner suite is positioned amidships, and it features a double bathroom with "a central pass-through shower." The cockpit and lower deck are finished in leather, carbon-fiber, and steel to complement the contemporary design. To enhance the yacht's performance, every single detail was thoroughly planned, including the addition of lighter furniture.
In order to make the vessel lighter, several clever design solutions were implemented. The deck flooring is made of a closed-cell marine-grade foam that is lightweight, easy to maintain, and does not heat up during the summer. It also provides great soundproofing.
In terms of performance, this yacht was made to stand out. During its first sea trials, Aldabra was capable of navigating across the water at a top speed of 55 knots (63 mph/ 102 kph) thanks to its three V12 2,000-hp MAN engines and hydro jet propulsion.
This incredible performance allowed it to become one of the fastest vessels on the market in its category. As for its range, this yacht can cover 633-mile (1,018-km) distances when cruising at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph).
Since we're talking about a luxury yacht, the water toys cannot be missed. Aldabra has a 14-foot (four-meter) tender, which is stored in the aft garage. A slide mechanism with a winch can be used to launch the tender. For ultimate comfort onboard, Aldabra is also outfitted with a transformer and a Seakeeper 35.