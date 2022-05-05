Vripack's Utopia at Sea Is an Eco-Friendly Yacht Concept With an On-Board Massive Garden

Dutch studio Vripack has revealed new renderings showing the cutting-edge design of its Utopia at Sea superyacht concept. This 88-meter (289-foot) vessel takes inspiration from nature, and it even features an on-board park.
Vriack talked about Utopia at Sea for the first time back in 2018. At the time, the creative directors of the studio stated that the project began as a design for a client who wanted to combine the capabilities of an explorer with the luxury of a motor yacht.
From there, the design was taken to another level. The idea of reducing the waste and emissions produced by yachts played a big part. The studio wanted to develop something with an environmental footprint "as small and inconspicuous as a human walking along a sandy beach." That's how the 88-meter (289-foot) concept started to take shape.
Initially, the team wanted to integrate an on-board incinerator to get rid of the waste collected on the vessel. But that would've added to the emissions already generated by the yacht. So it found another solution: Vripack looked at a nature-inspired system that separates oxygen from carbon.
"We connected our award winning diesel-electric propulsion system to 4 nature-inspired air purifying units and visibly attached the entire system to an on-board park providing it with clean air. All being monitored from an on-board control room allowing researchers to observe its operations, while visitors engage with the park and its connection with technology," said Robin de Vries, senior designer at Vripack.
New renderings show that the massive garden is located beneath the tender deck. It features plenty of skylights to allow natural light to bathe the area and the plants. Guests can also take a walk through this on-board park and relax on one of the benches.
Above, they won't only find a tender deck but a baseball court as well, along with a large aft helipad. Further details regarding its interior are still under wraps, but we know that the yacht will have enough space to accommodate up to 15 guests and a crew of 14.
In terms of performance, Utopia at Sea will be capable of navigating at top speeds of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph). The vessel will cruise at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 23 kph).
