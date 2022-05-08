41,000-Mile 2000 Honda Civic Si Proves Nostalgia Is Pricey, It Sold for a Hefty Sum

Someone sold this blue 2000 Honda Civic Si with over 41,000 miles on the odometer for $36,500. You might not believe it yet, but it makes sense. We’re entering a new era, one that’s mainly filled with new types of gearheads. Here’s what you should know.
At the turn of the third millennium, Honda was in a period that can be considered the pinnacle of its golden age. The years 1999 and 2000 are what enthusiasts are looking out for. Cars made between these two years are what they crave most when it comes to buying their Japanese-made modern classic. They had full double wishbone suspension, weighed under 2,700 lb, and the VTEC four-cylinder was just a marvel to play with. It can still endure a lot! Now we can even talk about these Civics as proper classics!
A 22-year-old car is not something that usually makes people go into a frenzy, but it happened here. It’s not, however, entirely surprising. Just last month we’ve seen a 36,000-Mile 2000 Honda Civic Si selling for $36,250, just $250 less than this blue one.
But there’s even more to the story. This exact car was sold last year on the same auctioning website, but the buyer failed to complete the transaction of $29,500. Now, here we are. Just six months later, the vehicle goes under the online hammer for $7,000 more.
Some people are still surprised about this auction result. A couple of classics fans are calling it madness since this sum is what one used to pay for a well-maintained Honda S2000 just two years ago. Others say it’s proof that a sale might take a little longer, but going through a public, transparent process where strangers bid as they wish is what guarantees a good or even better than expected result.
At the end of the day, it might still be a seller’s market. But one thing remains certain: people will pay top dollar for what they want to own and experience. There’s nothing anyone can do about it.
