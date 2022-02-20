This 262-Foot Superyacht Has a Fabulous Beach Club That Opens Up on Three Sides

Founded in 2001, ISA Yachts has rapidly positioned itself in the yachting world as one of the leading Italian shipyards recognized for the attention it puts into each of its superyachts. Featuring a timeless design, all the vessels introduced by ISA Yachts start their life at the shipyard's facility in Ancona, Italy.
That's where the Continental line, a new range of superyachts available in the 80 and 65-meter (262 and 213-ft, respectively) versions, will emerge as well. We've covered the Continental 65 before, and now, it's the turn of the bigger sister ship, a steel and aluminum superyacht filled with luxe amenities.
The exterior of the Continental 80 was created by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, while the naval architecture belongs to Palumbo Superyachts. It has a design that includes many "flowing" lines, which give a dynamic appearance. Characteristic to the Continental line is the large squared windows, which offer unrestricted views into the main interior spaces.
They also allow natural light to come inside. Other key interior areas, such as the gym in the sky lounge and the main salons found on the upper and main decks, are similarly bathed in natural light.
The upper deck was designed to look like a balcony, and it can be considered a true owner-deck. It has enough for a living room and lounge area and, at the bow, there is a private suite. This deck also features a touch-and-go helipad, which allows direct access to the owner's quarters.
Passengers will find the ultimate relaxation at the yacht's stern. There, an infinity pool that stretches across the width of the vessel awaits. Next to the pool, people will have plenty of space to enjoy the sun in the lounge area, which becomes an extension of the beach club located below.
That's perhaps the most striking feature on the lower deck. The beach club has a set of steps that provides easy access in and out of the water. It includes a bar, a sauna, a dry bath, a hammam, and a wall-mounted TV screen.
When the transom door is open, the TV screen gives the entire stern a scenic effect. And when it's closed, it is distinguished by a black trapezoid characteristic of the Continental line. It comes with fold-down wings on both sides that turn this area into an indoor-outdoor seaside retreat.
The Continental 80 has enough space on board to accommodate across its decks up to 12 passengers in seven cabins and 19 crew members in 10 cabins.
The yacht gets its power from two MTU 16V4000M63L engines. It can reach a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph) and cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph) for up to 7,135 miles (11,482).
Currently, the Continental 80 is still under development. The delivery of this luxury superyacht is expected to take place in early 2024.
