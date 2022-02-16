American-Made Westport 125 Superyacht to Get Rolls-Royce's "Cleanest" MTU Engines

Rolls-Royce's new generation of MTU Series 2000 marine engines will be installed for the first time on a superyacht set to be built in the U.S. The engines, which are IMO Tier III-certified, will allow the vessel to access remote, emissions-protected areas, extending the owner's yachting experience.
Westport Yachts' 125-foot (38-meter) newest superyacht will be equipped with twin MTU 16V2000 M97L engines that meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 emission standards and are equipped with integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems that can significantly cut down the nitrogen oxide emissions.
The new engines, each with a power output of 1,939 kW (2,600 hp), will allow the Westport 125 to navigate across the water in Emission Control Areas, which include the U.S. and Canadian coasts, as well as the North and Baltic seas.
Rolls-Royce will not only deliver its new generation of MTU marine engines to the shipyard. The yacht's propulsion system will also be monitored and controlled using the company's automation solution, the mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG.
The vessel will be built in Westport, Washington, at the shipyard's facility. Once completed, the Westport 125 will be capable of reaching a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph/ 46 kph) and cruise at speeds of 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph).
"We are proud to have Rolls-Royce's cleanest mtu marine engines in our newest motoryacht. They ensure maximum power, reliability and ease of mind to our customers who can concentrate on enjoying their yachting adventures," said Daryl Wakefield, President of Westport Yachts.
Rolls-Royce doesn't plan to stop here. The company will continue to provide maritime applications with sustainable solutions. From 2023, it will approve the use of sustainable fuels in the latest generation of its mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines, making them climate-neutral and suitable for various applications.
Moreover, the company is working on new technologies such as CO2-free fuel cell systems and methanol engines that will support the maritime shipping sector in achieving its decarbonization goal.
