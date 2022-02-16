Bilgin Sells 262-Foot Luxury Superyacht Project Silence

Turkish yard Bilgin Yachts has recently announced that its 262-foot (80-meter) superyacht Project Silence was sold following a collaboration with Bluewater Yachting. The superyacht will have more space on board than its predecessors, as well as a series of enhancements that will offer the owner the finest yachting experience.
Project Shadow, which is the third of the Bilgin 263 series to be sold, will be tailored to fit its customer's needs at shipyard's facility in Instanbul. Antalya-based Unique Yacht Design will be in charge of the naval architecture and exterior. Once completed, the vessel will feature a sleek profile that will match an elegant look.
H2 Yacht Design will draw the interior of the yacht, which is expected to turn out "light and modern, whilst remaining both luxurious and plush."
The improved hull and decks are what sets Project Silence apart. This superyacht will have a new ventilation system, an increased generator capacity, and 20 percent more volume in the interior and exterior areas.
The vessel features a longer upper deck, which provides more covered space at the stern of the main deck. That's where the swimming pool, which is going to be a bit smaller than the Bilgin flagship superyacht Tatiana, will be located.
Above the main deck will be the Owner deck, which will provide total privacy at sea. The wheelhouse will be located on the top deck for better bridge visibility. Guests will be accommodated in five cabins spread across two decks. All the yacht's decks will be accessed either via a big staircase in the hull's center or a massive, spherical lift.
In terms of performance, this 242-foot (80-meter) superyacht will be able to reach remote destinations and tropical islands thanks to a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system and an IMO Tier III power and propulsion system.
It will navigate across the sea at a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph/ 35 kph) with two 2,560-kW (3,433-hp) MTU 16V 4000M73 engines and cruise at a speed of 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph). The Project Silence is set to hit the water in 2023, following the yard's Tatiana superyacht.
