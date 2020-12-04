Paradiso Superyacht Shows Off the Most Lavish and Chill Beach Club We’ve Seen

One of those designers is Dastinas Steponenas of the Netherlands. You know, that place where everyone has pink eyes and is really chill. What better thing to do than create something meant to bring more relaxation to your life, right?
Instead of offering us an entire yacht, as I mentioned, he decided to focus all attention and resources on one of the most important sections of yacht design, the beach club. In doing so, he was able to create the concept you see in the rendering.
The photo gallery reveals just two decks - the beach club and the owner's loft. We don't see much of the latter other than the walls, bedding, and a nightstand or two. This doesn’t mean that the room has no spunk, though. Its view towards the see-through pool is all you need. Then again, this depends on if you’re vacationing with the ladies or your family. After all, nobody wants to see hairy old dad taking a dip in your pool as you wake up.
From here we can make our way to the deck below via two stairwells on each side of the pool. All the way down, wood panel flooring will keep you slip-free. Now, once at the beach club, you can choose to do a number of activities. But not much more than just hanging around and getting some sun or rehydrating.
Aft on this deck, we are offered a few lounging pads and a lounge bed to do nothing more than cook in the sun. But if you feel like taking an escape from the heat, underneath the pool lies another relaxation area. It includes semi-circular couches and a few tables, all hidden from the sun as the pool above blocks out some of the sun’s rays.
spaciousness while still being intimate.
As for the edges of this space, we see what appear to be parts of the hull. But these never raise up, meaning this vessel isn’t really adequate for any sort of rough water journeys - any waves seem to be able to flood this area.
Maybe the designer has some sort of technology in mind that allows this area to be flooded, though that's highly unlikely. This is just a party boat to entertain your friends and family in complete relaxation.
