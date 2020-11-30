Vitality 118M Superyacht Can Be Your Own Cruise Liner with a Supercar Garage

What we see here is known as the Vitality. It’s a 118-meter or 387-foot superyacht design that shows all these yacht design newcomers what a vessel of this type is meant to look like.
Now, I'm going to be brief about this. All we know about the design is what we see. Only the interior and exterior are all that has seen any sort of development. And even then, when we take about superyacht interiors, no designer puts in too much attention as this is an aspect that is mainly chosen by the client, if one ever comes along.
So let’s tack a gander at the exterior. Unlike other superyacht designs that may include a huge superstructure spanning 5-10 levels, the Vitality only includes five decks total. But this is something T.F Design seems to have turned into their advantage.
vessel that looks like it might topple over it hit with a starboard wind, here we have the bikini model version of superyachts. Its long and sleek hull also offers more than plenty of room for whatever your mind may dream up.
For example, at the bow of the vessel we can see enough room for a helicopter and landing pad, and not one but two swimming pools that line the edges of this area. Eight lounge chairs and tables are also found to offer your guests the perfect tan, unobstructed by anything above.
From here, we take three steps down to enter into the main saloon. But before we do, we come across two massive corner lounge areas large enough for about 10-15 guests on each side. Inside the saloon, however, we aren’t greeted by the usual crowded and bundled furniture. Instead, we find that space is sparsely occupied, offering us a feeling of intimacy.
Lighting seems to be offered by huge floor to ceiling windows that run alongside the interior space on each deck. The classic black glass seems to blend perfectly with the gunmetal hull. But to rely only on natural light while at sea would be a fool's errand. So, more lighting is offered by several sculptures built into the ceiling and floor trimmings.
Now, if we’re to take a step back outside, as this is really where all superyachts differ, we can see more areas meant for lounging and some partying. The highest deck, which usually includes the navigations deck and owner's suite, we are shown a forward facing private jacuzzi with two lounge beds and a table for a very small group of people, while the deck below offers only a forward-facing chilling area.
While the aft of these decks seems to explode with space. Here we find more lounging, outdoor bars, dining areas, room for an outdoor theater and dancefloor, and of course the ever-present beach club. As for the tender or toy garage, there’s really room for multiple tenders and toys, and even room for a supercar of two. After all, if you’re a billionaire, how else you plan on boasting that?
But don’t get your hopes up on ever seeing this design on waters, it is, after all, a massive concept and will probably stay that way. But that’s not a problem, as something like this can be dialed down to buildable levels if someone comes along with the right checkbook. Heck, with the right checkbook, I don’t think any dialing down is needed.
