The Madsummer Superyacht has More Perks and Facilities than a Small Town

That real vessel you see in the cover photo is none other than the Madsummer yacht built by Lurssen. But to build a yacht is one thing, and to design one is another. That being said, the exterior design of this ship is completed by Harrison Eidsgaard studio, while the interior is stitched together by Studio Laura Sessa.
Now I don’t know how much you know about the yachting world, but anytime you put three of the best builders and designers in their trade, there is absolutely no way you can’t get what you want. And the Madsummer is the kind of yacht many would gladly give a kidney for.
One of the reasons why you probably haven't heard of it is because it’s a rather fairly new yacht to hit our waters. On the spectrum of a yacht's lifetime, this is fresh out of the hospital. Coming in with an overall length of 311ft. (95m) it’s more than enough space to give you and your friends on heck of an experience. I say this because it’s packed with more perks than a small town.
As for the furnishings, wow! Just have a look in the gallery if you haven’t done so. But if you want more of an in-depth look click here to see the Lurssen gallery. For starters we’ve got to mention the see-through pool on the main deck, equipped with an outdoor bar, lounge pads, and sun beds for all guests on board. But if you want something a bit more private, check out the jacuzzi found at the bow of the ship.
From any one of these two points we are allowed access to the interior of the main deck. Inside it would seem we find a bit of a tropical color scheme with lots of blues and whites comparable to Greek Islands design. A heavy use of granite and wood also help balance the somewhat excessive use of white. Illuminated bars and plenty of ‘just chillin’ space is also found, like on most other vessels of this type. Outdoor and indoor dining areas are also found.
color theme, twin rooms are a sort of aquamarine shade, while double rooms seem to be themed with a sort of Coca Cola Red. The master suite is set in a navy-blue tone with a large en-suite bathroom. Actually, most of the rooms include their own bathroom, except the crew quarters of course.
Now, the title did mention that this vessel includes a bunch of perks, you ready? It’s like this, bikes, fishing gear, jet skis, kayaks, and scooters. Next, sea-scooters, sea bobs, and diving gear. Water skis, windsurfers, and a barbeque. Beach club, daycare center, dancefloor, and elevators. Gym, helipad, sauna, spa, and even an outdoor and indoor cinema.
If all that isn’t enough for you, how about a one-week charter costing you $1.4 million. Yeah. Like we said, a small town.
