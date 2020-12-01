Officina Armare’s BadGal Is a Stunner That Lives Up to the Name

BadGal is here to make a difference. It’s the latest superyacht concept from Officina Armare, and it’s a stunner that totally lives up to that name: BadGal by name, badass by nature.
Measuring 141 feet (43 meters), this superyacht stands out thanks to a very menacing, aggressive profile that packs killer amenities inside - of the kind that wouldn’t be amiss on board of a megayacht. There’s even a recording studio on board because you never know when inspiration strikes or, for that matter, when it might be of the musical variety. One must be prepared at all times.
a distinctive look, as do the atypical high sheer line and the dome-shaped upper deck acting like a sort of sky lounge for the guests. Flowing lines and vast expanses of tinted glass create the impression of speed even at rest.
Of course, BadGal isn’t just about creating the impression of speed. It looks as if it’s very fast, and it is just that: Officina Armare put twin MTU 12V 4000CM93L engines inside, which, in conjunction with the planing hull, take it to speeds of up to 29+ knots. This superyacht cruises at 25 knots. The planing hull helps unlock this kind of performance, since it takes BadGal flying on top of the water, instead of pushing through it like a displacement hull would.
Finishes are mostly in wood, stones, and metal, making for a more lavish space. Accommodation on board is for ten guests in five staterooms decked in the finest mahogany and marble, combined with neutral tones and rich fabrics. There’s also threw crew cabins with bunk beds for a crew of six in total.
Amenities are worthy of any vessel coming out of the esteemed shipyard. There’s a pool and jacuzzi, various sun lounges, the sky lounge/observatory in the upper deck, and open-air dining and lounge areas. The garage is spacious enough to house a matching tender (these days, you’re nothing if your tender isn’t like a scaled-down version of your superyacht, and that’s a fact), and an assortment of other water toys necessary for the perfect outing.
Unlike many other superyacht concepts, BadGal isn’t destined to live on the virtual paper it was drawn on: the superyacht is already available and listed with Worth Avenue Yachts, with a “price on request” note. Which is to say, if you have to ask, you most likely can’t afford it.
Completion date has been set for 2023.
