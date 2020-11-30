328 Feet of Pure Sport and Aggression All Wrapped Up in Superyacht Luxury

That superyacht is the Eleuther from Azcarate Design. Who are they? All I can say is that they seem to be shrouded in quite a bit of mystery. Even though they have been designing yachts and interiors for some time, if you want their attention, you have to really hunt them down.
For now, we have this wonderous machine they’ve put together. What we know is this. The hull comes in with 328 feet (100m) of sheer sporting power and design. Now, we have no idea of what could be powering this beast, because we are faced with a ‘take it or leave it’ situation when trying to get info from Azcarate. By this I mean to say that more info than just the design ideation, hull length, and photos we see, we simply couldn’t extract. That’s not to say we aren’t chipping away at the proverbial block.
So what are we looking at? What we are told is that this beast is designed to be the fastest vessel on Caribbean waters. But to do so, a few modifications to make it suitable for low waters needed to take place. For example, the vessel uses a rather long and thin hull design with a fairly small superstructure atop. This allows it to spread displacement over a larger surface area, giving it the ability to cruise in the shallows when needed.
Predator, which too is a beast on the waters. Oh, and the Predator is a real yacht, meaning this one too isn’t very far behind. Afterall, just look at this thing!
And all that hull fun doesn’t stop there. In the middle of the vessel, we see huge two-deck windows that run from near water-level to the very railing of the main deck. Can you imagine what it must be like looking out of the windows as you’re cruising along at 26 knots an hour?
As for the superstructure, it is rather small. This is done to keep the vessels weight to a limit but also helps with the overall sleek look. Towards the bow we can see a helicopter pad and a circular guest greeting area. From here you can choose to enter the superstructure or head down towards aft to the outdoor beach bar. Here we find room for outdoor dining under the owner's loft balcony, and a pool with room for up to eight sun-kissed lizards.
lounging areas.
Sure, it may be a concept and all, but everything I've numbered as features for the Eleuther have been seen before on exiting yachts and superyachts. Honestly, I feel it won’t be long before someone comes along and puts in the money for this, if they haven’t already. It seems the only way we’ll find out is if we head to the Caribbean ourselves.
