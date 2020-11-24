autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Chevrolet Month
Car reviews:
 
Regardless of size or budget or who the future owner is, it doesn’t take much for a superyacht or megayacht to veer right into gaudy territory. Fortunately, this isn’t one of those cases.

Fincantieri Yachts’ Blanche Is Timeless Elegance in the Form of a Megayacht

24 Nov 2020, 14:30 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
Blanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless eleganceBlanche superyacht concept features massive interior volume, is pure, timeless elegance
Imagine the purest Italian style and the desire to deliver timeless beauty and elegance, and you get a close approximation of what we're talking about. Blanche is the latest megayacht concept from Fincantieri Yachts' Megayacht division, and, while it’s still in concept stage, that could change soon.

Fincantieri has been in the shipbuilding industry for close to two centuries, delivering some of the world’s most beautiful and highly-mediated vessels, but there’s nothing “old” about this megayacht. At 70 meters (230 feet), Blanche is the smallest in the existing megayacht lineup, but whatever it lacks in size, it makes up for in sheer elegance and an unmistakable presence.

This is possible through a collaboration with designer Gabriele Teruzzi, the first time he’s worked on a Fincantieri vessel. The goal with Blanche was, from the start, to create a megayacht that would be rid of all unnecessary clutter and visual obstructions so that spaces opened up, virtually erasing the physical barriers between the sea and the seafarer. Make that millionaire owner and his or her guests, if you wish to get technical.

“We aimed at crafting a contemporary icon, a timeless beauty fit for future legacy,” Fincantieri says. “What ultimately captures the essence of Blanche is a shared perception of enduring elegance.”

The official description of Blanche, which was revealed this summer, is packed with synonyms for “beautiful” and fancy ways of saying basically one thing: this is a stunner of a superyacht, a “timeless beauty with a strong Italian imprint.” This thing breathes serenity, sophistication, and luxury, but without that feeling that it’s rubbing it in your face.

Blanche stands out for a clean, sleek, and elegant silhouette and interior spaces decked in soft browns and neutral hues, delicate gold and vast amounts of glazing. The cherry on the proverbial cake is the massive interior volume, estimated at 1,535 GT, and made to look even bigger by using open-plan design throughout – or, when not possible, sliding glass doors.

Accommodation on board is for 14 guests across seven elegant cabins and 17 staff and crew in separate quarters. The master suite covers a total of 190 square meters (2,045 square feet), enough to get lost in, and includes a private terrace that expands toward the sea, offering a private island of comfort. With all this space available, it probably also includes stuff like a walk-in wardrobe and private office.

Since this is a megayacht, it has megayacht-like amenities: a sprawling wellness area measuring 126 square meters (1,356 square feet) with gym and spa, an upscale piano bar with starlit ceiling, a gorgeous sky lounge, a jacuzzi on the foredeck, and a beach area at the aft. The latter comes complete with a generous pool with waterfall feature, for those who might not want to get saltwater on their designer suits. There is also a helipad and, presumably, at least one tender garage stuffed with water toys. 

Throughout the five decks, spaces are unencumbered by physical barriers, which affords the most stunning views whether you’re in bed in your room or the dining area. Blanche is almost entirely open on all sides.

Fincantieri does not get into specifics about propulsion, but it does note that Blanche would feature two diesel engines with fixed pitch propellers, powered by two engines of approximately 2,425 kW (3,252 hp). Maximum speed would be of 17 knots, while at a cruising speed of 12 knots, this gorgeous megayacht would have a range of 5,000 nautical miles – more than enough to take the owner and guests to wherever they might want to travel, in the lap of utmost luxury.
Fincantieri Yachts Blanche superyacht superyacht concept luxury yacht luxury
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day