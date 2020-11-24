Fincantieri Yachts’ Blanche Is Timeless Elegance in the Form of a Megayacht

Imagine the purest Italian style and the desire to deliver timeless beauty and elegance, and you get a close approximation of what we're talking about. Blanche is the latest megayacht concept from Fincantieri Yachts' Megayacht division, and, while it’s still in concept stage, that could change soon.
Fincantieri has been in the shipbuilding industry for close to two centuries, delivering some of the world’s most beautiful and highly-mediated vessels, but there’s nothing “old” about this megayacht. At 70 meters (230 feet), Blanche is the smallest in the existing megayacht lineup, but whatever it lacks in size, it makes up for in sheer elegance and an unmistakable presence.
This is possible through a collaboration with designer Gabriele Teruzzi, the first time he’s worked on a Fincantieri vessel. The goal with Blanche was, from the start, to create a megayacht that would be rid of all unnecessary clutter and visual obstructions so that spaces opened up, virtually erasing the physical barriers between the sea and the seafarer. Make that millionaire owner and his or her guests, if you wish to get technical.
The official description of Blanche, which was revealed this summer, is packed with synonyms for “beautiful” and fancy ways of saying basically one thing: this is a stunner of a superyacht, a “timeless beauty with a strong Italian imprint.” This thing breathes serenity, sophistication, and luxury, but without that feeling that it’s rubbing it in your face.
Blanche stands out for a clean, sleek, and elegant silhouette and interior spaces decked in soft browns and neutral hues, delicate gold and vast amounts of glazing. The cherry on the proverbial cake is the massive interior volume, estimated at 1,535 GT, and made to look even bigger by using open-plan design throughout – or, when not possible, sliding glass doors.
Since this is a megayacht, it has megayacht-like amenities: a sprawling wellness area measuring 126 square meters (1,356 square feet) with gym and spa, an upscale piano bar with starlit ceiling, a gorgeous sky lounge, a jacuzzi on the foredeck, and a beach area at the aft. The latter comes complete with a generous pool with waterfall feature, for those who might not want to get saltwater on their designer suits. There is also a helipad and, presumably, at least one tender garage stuffed with water toys.
Throughout the five decks, spaces are unencumbered by physical barriers, which affords the most stunning views whether you’re in bed in your room or the dining area. Blanche is almost entirely open on all sides.
kW (3,252 hp). Maximum speed would be of 17 knots, while at a cruising speed of 12 knots, this gorgeous megayacht would have a range of 5,000 nautical miles – more than enough to take the owner and guests to wherever they might want to travel, in the lap of utmost luxury.
Fincantieri has been in the shipbuilding industry for close to two centuries, delivering some of the world’s most beautiful and highly-mediated vessels, but there’s nothing “old” about this megayacht. At 70 meters (230 feet), Blanche is the smallest in the existing megayacht lineup, but whatever it lacks in size, it makes up for in sheer elegance and an unmistakable presence.
This is possible through a collaboration with designer Gabriele Teruzzi, the first time he’s worked on a Fincantieri vessel. The goal with Blanche was, from the start, to create a megayacht that would be rid of all unnecessary clutter and visual obstructions so that spaces opened up, virtually erasing the physical barriers between the sea and the seafarer. Make that millionaire owner and his or her guests, if you wish to get technical.
The official description of Blanche, which was revealed this summer, is packed with synonyms for “beautiful” and fancy ways of saying basically one thing: this is a stunner of a superyacht, a “timeless beauty with a strong Italian imprint.” This thing breathes serenity, sophistication, and luxury, but without that feeling that it’s rubbing it in your face.
Blanche stands out for a clean, sleek, and elegant silhouette and interior spaces decked in soft browns and neutral hues, delicate gold and vast amounts of glazing. The cherry on the proverbial cake is the massive interior volume, estimated at 1,535 GT, and made to look even bigger by using open-plan design throughout – or, when not possible, sliding glass doors.
Since this is a megayacht, it has megayacht-like amenities: a sprawling wellness area measuring 126 square meters (1,356 square feet) with gym and spa, an upscale piano bar with starlit ceiling, a gorgeous sky lounge, a jacuzzi on the foredeck, and a beach area at the aft. The latter comes complete with a generous pool with waterfall feature, for those who might not want to get saltwater on their designer suits. There is also a helipad and, presumably, at least one tender garage stuffed with water toys.
Throughout the five decks, spaces are unencumbered by physical barriers, which affords the most stunning views whether you’re in bed in your room or the dining area. Blanche is almost entirely open on all sides.
kW (3,252 hp). Maximum speed would be of 17 knots, while at a cruising speed of 12 knots, this gorgeous megayacht would have a range of 5,000 nautical miles – more than enough to take the owner and guests to wherever they might want to travel, in the lap of utmost luxury.