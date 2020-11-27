Foxlen Superyacht Lives by the “Big Things Come in Small Packages” Principle

Yes, some people are able to design an entire superyacht concept in just 24 hours! Now, it doesn’t matter there are people on the planet with such god-like abilities. What matters is the actual project and how that seemingly rushed work turned out.
What we see before us is known as the Foxlen superyacht. And yes, according to designer Simon Chukov of Moscow, Russia, this entire design was finished in just 24 working hours. Honestly, something like this is doable once you’ve achieved master level in whatever it is you practice. If a brain surgeon can work 36 hours standing non-stop with no breaks, then so can Chukov conceive this rendering in a day.
From the start, we can tell this yacht is not some giant floating resort, but rather a more private and intimate luxury vessel. Judging by the size of the models, it can’t be any longer than 196 ft. (60 m). Still, this can be a huge blessing in the superyacht world. A smaller concept allows the designer to focus on the tiny minute details, usually where the devil’s hiding. In addition, a smaller vessel is usually better suited to the setting where some billionaire comes along and says, “I do!” to this sleek beauty.
The deck below, or the main deck, is where the party happens. At the bow, there is only room for more private moments. Just two lounge chairs are found, along with room for a small table. Absolutely perfect for having some moments away from the rest of the party happening at the aft.
Speaking of this so-called party, the aft of this ship is where almost all socializing outside the vessel is to happens. It's the area with the largest exterior space and access to sea-level activities. If you are afraid of sharks though, there is also a swimming pool here.
business does teach us not to put much thought into an interior as the client will ultimately decorate his floating vacation home.
The designer doesn't show us much more aside from the classic white hull and superstructure, balanced by black glass that offers both privacy and visibility. Frankly, this concept design seems to be one of the most doable concepts I've seen in a while, save for the famed Feadship concepts, which are almost always conceived as buildable projects.
