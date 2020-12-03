Superyacht Destroyer Ulysses Wages War, Luxury and Style Are Its Generals

Known as the Ulysses, this superyacht does not feature a flashy exterior as it is more focused towards making it home no matter the conditions. This is why it has such an imposing destroyer class-like hull. It’s made to get you home with all your pieces still attached.
This is not a vessel made with the intention of offering only style, aesthetics, and luxury, but rather, an ability to explore and overcome just about any obstacles met upon its journey. However, anytime you’ve got enough money to dish out on a superyacht, you’ve definitely got the cash to also put in some luxuries. After all, I doubt any moneybags want to see what it’s like to spend two months at sea with only crew quarters for comfort.
The Ulysses is better described as an explorer yacht, the kind that lets you sunbathe while cruising by an iceberg in the Arctic. But to be able to achieve such standards, a multitude of building yards and designers have worked on the ship.
Putting all the pieces together was shipyard Kleven Verft. If you don’t know who they are, do a bit of research. If you’ve taken a cruise or happened to have worked in a dock, chances are some of the ships you saw were built by them.
As for the interior, H2 Yacht Design were responsible for the welcoming quarters you see in the gallery. Before you continue this section, I urge you to just have a look at the gallery. You probably won’t continue reading this after.
This vessel displays one of the tastiest uses of woods, marble, granites, textile, metals, and lighting I've ever seen on a yacht. It has absolutely everything you could possibly want for an explorer vessel - heck, even a luxurious superyacht.
We find multiple lounging areas, many of which can be closed off from the rest of the ship, allowing for anything you can think of to happen. Multiple dining areas with indoor and outdoor bars are also available, as well as pools, jacuzzies, multi-deck chandeliers, atriums, a spa center, and limitless star-level rooms. Oh, and you’ll find a wine cellar and tasting area as well.
Suffice to say the equilibrium expressed by the Ulysses' interior design is just outstanding.
