Why do we love superyachts so much? Maybe it’s because of their size. Maybe it’s because of the toys. Or maybe it’s because of the luxuries. For some, like myself, it’s about all of that and then some.

“Cercio” Is a Morphing Private Superyacht with Room for a Beach Club and Spa

5 Nov 2020, 10:54 UTC ·
But some superyacht designers know that you don’t have to make something huge for it to be extravagant. This is exactly the case with the 45M (147ft.) Cerchio concept from Baoqi Xiao, a designer out of L.A., California.

Now, this designer has created more than one variant for this yacht, but this is the first one he designed back in 2016. The newer variation, which will be featured later, helps to show this designers progression from dream vessels, such as this one, to more down-to-Earth and achievable yacht design. Here, we will be discussing the older variation as it offers an interesting view into this designer's ideas.

Coming in at only 147 ft., its nearly half the size of other superyachts we’ve shown you. But being half the size does not mean half the comfort. On the contrary, because of its smaller size, the designer was able to offer much more attention to individual spaces.

Let’s start with the exterior. We don’t have any details as to what sort of materials are to be used in this yacht’s construction, if it takes off, but whatever is used, it better be quite malleable as such curvy lines are not easy to achieve. A heavy use of glass also gives guests an open space feel and allows the outside world to be viewed. But what that glass can do is a whole different story.

We see alongside the hull, huge segments of glass that also act as part of the hull. These segments of glass have the capacity to retract into the superstructure and hull of the ship to offer a completely none-obscured view and interaction with the outside world. You can basically fish right from the lounge while having breakfast. Or if you really can’t wait to get to the beach club at the back, dive on out into the waters.

Speaking of beach clubs, the rear of the Cerchio includes a modular beach club, which can be utilized with the hull intact as to support a private dip into the waters, or the sides of the hull can also be lowered to create a larger surface area suitable for more guests and several water toys. Here we will also find a large sun pad and lounge chairs to help soak up some sun.

Right behind the beach club we can also find an outdoor dining area that is suitable for all six guests on board and includes an overhead awning that can be retracted in order to allow a view of the sky while having your din-din.

Inside the vessel, aside from the lounge I mentioned earlier, we also find a fully equipped spa. Here you can get a massage, soak up in the jacuzzi, or just have a relaxing tea with your partner. Because this space is housed in the lower deck, lighting is to be offered artificially. But this can be seen as a benefit in a spa, as lighting levels can be controlled easily.

The final space, aside from crew quarters, is the owner’s room. Located on the highest point of the yacht, the use of glass offers an unobscured view of 270 degrees of your surroundings. In case you do want some privacy, however, a set of curtains on rails in the ceiling can close around most of the space and offers an escape even from the sun.

As for the interior design, a nice balance between beige and brown tones coupled with a tasteful use of glass, is sustained by the soft and yellow lighting. Lighting for most of the rooms comes from a number of checkered systems found on walls and ceilings. Floor lighting is probably provided by LED strips found on the edges of furnishings.

Honestly, I don’t care that it doesn’t have a chopper, the balance between the space provided and the luxuries included are all I could ask for if I were to take a day or two out on the waters. Sadly, I don’t see this vessel being able to sustain life out on the waters for more than a week, but then again, that would be a very long spa-treatment, so it doesn’t need to.
